Todd Graham Resigns As Hawai’i Football Coach

Hawai’i announced on Friday that football coach Todd Graham resigned from the program.

Because Graham resigned, he will not be owed any additional money. He will receive his normal reimbursements and compensation earned, according to a statement from the program.

Graham was hired as the head coach for the Rainbow Warriors program in January 2020 and recently completed the second year of his five-year contract in which he earned $800,000 per year, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

He finished his tenure at Hawai’i with a 11-11 record.

“After much prayer and reflection with my family, I have come to the conclusion that I will step away as head coach of the Rainbow Warriors, with a very heavy heart,” Graham said in a statement. “I want to give my thanks and appreciation to the players, staff and coaches who persevered through all the challenges of 2020 and 2021. It wasn’t easy, but they all fought the good fight and we did things the right way.”

In Graham’s resignation, he also stated that the university did not ask him to step down, citing that it was “clear that he needed to step away and do what is best” for ”him, his family and his health.”

“I could not have asked more of their commitment, work ethic and love for our players and football program. ... We have laid a strong foundation for future success, and I will always be cheering you on!”

Graham resigning comes a week after the University of Hawai’i Board of Regents planned to address the issue of morale in the Rainbow Warriors football program. More than a dozen Hawai’i football players said they were leaving the program via the transfer portal according to KHON TV.

Senate Higher Education Committee Chair Donna Mercado Kim said players who planned to leave the program made their decision based on concerns that go beyond the football field.

The Associated Press reported that the testimony was mainly from former players and parents who were critical of Graham’s management, including his relationship with players.

The Rainbow Warriors were slated to play in the EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl against Memphis on Dec. 23 but was unable to play due to COVID-19 issues in the Rainbow Warriors program. If Hawai’i would have played, the Rainbow Warriors would have made their 10th appearance in the bowl game last month.

More College Football Coverage: