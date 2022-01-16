Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Former National Title-Winning Alabama QB Arrested on Assault Charge

Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker, who is married to country music singer Sara Evans, was arrested Saturday on a felony domestic violence charge, Tennessee authorities said.

Barker, 49, was booked into a Nashville county jail early Saturday morning, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office website. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and placed on a $10,000 bond with a 12-hour hold because it was a domestic violence case. He was released Saturday night after posting bond.

Investigators did not immediately return a call from The Associated Press requesting details about the case. Barker did not answer a call from the AP and it was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment.

Barker is a Birmingham, Alabama, sports radio talk show host. He led Alabama to the national championship in 1992. He won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award as the nation’s top upperclassman at the position and was fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1994.

SI Recommends

Barker led Alabama to a 35-2-1 record as starting quarterback.

YOU MAY LIKE

University of Michigan President Mark S. Schlissel addresses the Board of Regents
College

Michigan President Fired Over ‘Inappropriate Relationship’ With Subordinate

Mark Schlissel has been removed as president of the University of Michigan after a monthlong investigation.

Joe Burrow with the Bengals.
Extra Mustard

Joe Burrow’s Post-Game Look Goes Viral

The fashion statement came right after the Bengals won their first playoff game in 31 years.

joe burrow (2)
NFL

NFL Officiating Exec Issues Perplexing Statement on Bengals TD

The referees blew a whistle mid-play during Cincinnati's late-second quarter touchdown, which should have negated the score.

kevin durant
NBA

Kevin Durant Exits Game vs. Pelicans With Sprained Left Knee

Durant hurt his knee after teammate Bruce Brown fell into it, and limped to the locker room for further inspection.

joe burrow (1)
NFL

Bengals TD Before Halftime Aided by Possible Inadvertent Whistle

Joe Burrow nearly stepped out of bounds as he threw the pass, as it sounded like a whistle was blown before the touchdown was scored.

nfl-joe-burrow-franchise-altering-playoff-win
Play
NFL

Joe Burrow Is Proving to be a Franchise-Altering Quarterback

While recent teams have shown you can compete with average QB play, the Bengals' young superstar is something else entirely.

Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Bryce Williams (14) celebrates with forward Tyreek Smith (23) following their victory over the Baylor Bears at Ferrell Center.
College Basketball

No. 1 Baylor Loses Second Straight at Home to Unranked OSU

The Bears suffered consecutive home losses for the first time in nearly six years.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28), Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrate a touchdown catch by Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) in the second quarter during an NFL AFC wild-card playoff game,
NFL

Bengals Win First Playoff Game Since 1991

Carr’s interception sealed the win for Cincinnati after leading his team down the field.