South Carolina star forward Aliyah Boston and freshman guard Saniya Rivers gave a young fan an unforgettable memory after the Gamecocks' 65–45 win over Texas A&M earlier this week.

A video has gone viral showing an eight-year-old fan named Zoey Cunningham congratulating the Gamecocks as they walked off the floor. Zoey received a high-five from Rivers and went on to call out for Boston, who said "hi" and waved standing just off the court.

"She called her mom and FaceTimed 'Hay-Hay' (stepmom) and 'Paw-Paw' (my dad)," Donald Cunningham told ESPN. "She didn't sleep the whole way home. She was constantly asking if [Boston] liked her video. And [she was] tracking views."

On Friday, Boston, Rivers and coach Dawn Staley shared their own video, in which they thanked Zoey for coming to the game.

The gesture was the latest in a season full of bright spots for the Gamecocks. South Carolina enters Sunday's game vs. Arkansas as the top-ranked team in the country, having lost just once—in the final seconds to Missouri—in its first 17 games.

And no matter how the season progresses, the gesture after Thursday's game will certainly remain a high-point for one of their fans.

