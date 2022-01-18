Georgia long snapper William Mote was arrested in the early morning of Jan. 12 after celebrating the team's national title win, according to the Athens Banner-Herald's Marc Weiszer.

Mote faces a charge of criminal damage to property after he allegedly destroyed a window of a law office in Athens, GA. The incident reportedly occurred around 5 a.m. ET after the Bulldogs returned home from Indianapolis.

The redshirt sophomore was released on bail roughly four hours after he was taken into Clarke County Jail, per Weiszer.

Mote has served as Georgia's long-snapper on punts for each of the last two seasons. He was a redshirt for the Bulldogs during the 2019 season.

