Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
SI99 NBA PLAYER COMPS
SI99 NBA PLAYER COMPS

Week 9: SBLIVE/SI Power 25 National Boys Basketball Rankings

Top four remain intact, Link Academy uses big weekend wins to rise to the No. 5 spot.

The Power 25 is a collaboration between SBLive and Sports Illustrated.

Power 25 rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Andy Buhler and SI Director of Basketball Recruiting Jason Jordan based on observations and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the country.

Find the complete breakdown of the latest Power 25 national boys basketball rankings here.

Power 25 Week 9.jfif

1. Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, Kan.) (14-1)

2. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (15-2)

3. Duncanville (Duncanville, Tex.) (19-1)

4. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) (13-4)

5. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) (24-0)

6. Richardson (Richardson, Tex.) (21-1)

7. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (12-1)

8. Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) (10-1)

9. La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.) (12-3)

10. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (17-2)

11. Camden (Camden, N.J.) (8-2)

SI Recommends

12. North Little Rock (Little Rock, Ark.) (13-3)

13. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) (17-7)

14. Dr. Phillips (Orlando, Fla.) (15-3)

15. Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.) (12-4)

16. Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn, Ill.) (19-0)

17. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (16-0)

18. Corona Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (16-1)

19. Gonzaga College (Washington D.C.) (10-1)

20. Greensboro Day (Greensboro, N.C.) (21-2)

21. Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.) (12-0)

22. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.) (12-2)

23. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.) (10-2)

24. Centerville (Ohio) (11-0)

25. St. Frances (Baltimore, Md.) (22-3)

In order to qualify, programs must be either affiliated with the state high school athletic association in the state it resides in or recognized by the association and allowed to play member high schools in its home state.

YOU MAY LIKE

garoppolo
NFL

Jimmy Garoppolo Addresses Injuries, Status for Packers Game

The 49ers quarterback sustained a sprained shoulder in the wild-card round.

ben-simmons-76ers-hawks
NBA

Report: Simmons to Continue Sitting Out After Trade Deadline If Not Moved

The NBA trade deadline is set for Feb. 10, at 3 p.m. ET.

Michigan Doctor Sue
Play
College Football

Michigan Reaches $490 Million Settlement in Abuse Case

The university agreed to a $490 million settlement with more than 1,000 people who say they were sexually assaulted by a former sports doctor at the school.

Mexico-fans-chant-ban
Soccer

Mexico Threatens 5-Year Ban for Fans Using Anti-Gay Chant

The measures are the latest in the Mexican federation's efforts to eliminate the chant, which has been directed at opposing goalkeepers and led to sanctions by FIFA

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) against the Phoenix Suns.
NBA

Gordon Hayward Reflects on His Time With Celtics and Why He Left

The former Celtic is making his first return to Boston since leaving the franchise.

USATSI_16535293
MMA

Ciryl Gane Determined to Dethrone Francis Ngannou at UFC 270

“I am only thinking about one thing, and that is this challenge,” Gane said ahead of Saturday's must-see main event in Anaheim, Calif.

WWE's Walter in the ring with a microphone on NXT
Extra Mustard

WWE Files Trademark for Ring Name Shared by Nazi Officer

“Gunther Stark” was the name of a Nazi U-boat commander in World War II.

gary-patterson-tcu
College Football

Patterson Seen at Texas Game, Comments on Coaching Rumors

TCU's former coach is expected to be on the 40 Acres this fall.