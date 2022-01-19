Week 9: SBLIVE/SI Power 25 National Boys Basketball Rankings

The Power 25 is a collaboration between SBLive and Sports Illustrated.

Power 25 rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Andy Buhler and SI Director of Basketball Recruiting Jason Jordan based on observations and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the country.

Find the complete breakdown of the latest Power 25 national boys basketball rankings here.

1. Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, Kan.) (14-1)

2. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (15-2)

3. Duncanville (Duncanville, Tex.) (19-1)

4. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) (13-4)

5. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) (24-0)

6. Richardson (Richardson, Tex.) (21-1)

7. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (12-1)

8. Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) (10-1)

9. La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.) (12-3)

10. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (17-2)

11. Camden (Camden, N.J.) (8-2)

12. North Little Rock (Little Rock, Ark.) (13-3)

13. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) (17-7)

14. Dr. Phillips (Orlando, Fla.) (15-3)

15. Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.) (12-4)

16. Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn, Ill.) (19-0)

17. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (16-0)

18. Corona Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (16-1)

19. Gonzaga College (Washington D.C.) (10-1)

20. Greensboro Day (Greensboro, N.C.) (21-2)

21. Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.) (12-0)

22. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.) (12-2)

23. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.) (10-2)

24. Centerville (Ohio) (11-0)

25. St. Frances (Baltimore, Md.) (22-3)

In order to qualify, programs must be either affiliated with the state high school athletic association in the state it resides in or recognized by the association and allowed to play member high schools in its home state.