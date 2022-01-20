Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

NCAA Updates Policy on Transgender Athlete Participation

On Wednesday, the NCAA announced it had updated its policy regarding participation for transgender athletes, adopting a model that is in line with those used by the U.S. and International Olympic Committees. The Board of Governors voted in support of a sport-by-sport approach to participation that “preserves opportunity for transgender student-athletes while balancing fairness, inclusion and safety for all who compete.” The new policy will be effective immediately.

Transgender athlete participation will now be determined by the national governing body of that particular sport. If no national governing body exists, the international federation policy would be followed. The IOC's previously established criteria would take effect next if there is no international federation policy.

Transgender athletes will be required to document sport-specific testosterone levels four weeks before their sport’s championship selections. For the 2022–23 academic year, the deadline will be at the beginning of their sport’s season, with a second documentation six months after the first.

SI Recommends

“We are steadfast in our support of transgender student-athletes and the fostering of fairness across college sports,” Georgetown president and chair of the board John DeGioia said. “It is important that NCAA member schools, conferences and college athletes compete in an inclusive, fair, safe and respectful environment and can move forward with a clear understanding of the new policy.”

The NCAA’s Office of Inclusion and the Sport Science Institute also released the Gender Identity and Student-Athlete Participation Summit Final Report, which included institutional actions aimed at improving the well-being and inclusion of transgender or nonbinary (TGNB) athletes. Among those recommendations are that institutions should identify at least one mental health provider to provide culturally sensitive care to TGNB athletes, as well as implement regular reviews to ensure that the primary responsibility for educating others about TGNB issues is not being placed on TGNB athletes.

“Approximately 80% of U.S. Olympians are either current or former college athletes," NCAA president Mark Emmert said. “This policy alignment provides consistency and further strengthens the relationship between college sports and the U.S. Olympics."

More From Sports Illustrated:

YOU MAY LIKE

Defending men's champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic practices on Margaret Court Arena ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
Play
Tennis

Report: Djokovic Owns Company Developing COVID-19 Treatment

Novak Djokovic and his wife, Jelena, reportedly hold a combined 80% stake in a company working on a treatment, not a vaccine, for COVID-19.

joel-embiid
NBA

Embiid Ties Career High With 50 Points in 27 Minutes

The 76ers star made 17 of his 23 shots and grabbed 12 rebounds as he continued to make his case for league MVP.

jim harbaugh (2)
College Football

Report: Michigan Staffers Think Harbaugh Would Leave for Raiders

Jim Harbaugh just completed his seventh season at Michigan and guided his team to the College Football Playoff, but could soon return to the NFL.

petco park
MLB

Report: Authorities Rule Petco Park Deaths As Suicide-Homicide

A 40-year-old woman and her 2-year-old son fell to their deaths before a Padres game at Petco Park on Sept. 25.

Jan 16, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA;San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu (92) reacts after making a sack in the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at AT&T Stadium.
NFL

49ers Lineman Compares Playing for Texans to ‘Circus Show’

When asked about the differences between Houston and San Francisco, Charles Omenihu did not hold back about his former team.

olympics
Olympics

Report: NBC Won't Send Announcers to Winter Olympics

NBC’s crew of broadcasters will call the events remotely as concerns swirl regarding COVID-19 and the omicron variant.

brian-daboll-buffalo-bills-coach-candidate
Play
NFL

Mailbag: Fits for Giants’, Raiders’, Bears’ Jobs

Where should various teams look to fill head coach and general manager vacancies? Plus, why Kliff Kingsbury is likely safe and more.

Bruce Arians coaching the Buccaneers.
NFL

Arians Plans to Appeal Fine for Smacking Player on Helmet

Arians smacked Buccaneers safety Andrew Adams's helmet after a play this past Sunday.