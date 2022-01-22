Top coaches nationwide have traveled to New Orleans, La. in order to watch top prospect Arch Manning play under the Friday night lights—but not just on the football field.

Alabama coach Nick Saban, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding all attended the five-star quarterback’s basketball game to watch as Isidore Newman beat De La Salle.

Manning comes from a long line of football legends as the grandson of Archie Manning and nephew of Peyton and Eli. Even his father, Cooper, played football until a spinal condition derailed his career.

This football season, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound junior threw for 1,371 yards, 17 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Throughout his three-year preps career, Manning has thrown for 5,731 yards, 72 touchdowns and just 18 interceptions, according to MaxPreps.

Per 247 Sports, Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, and Texas have all been watching the quarterback closely, hoping to snag the next Manning great.

