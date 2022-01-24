Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Ole Miss Enters AP Women’s Top 25 for First Time in 15 Years

Unbeaten on the road this season, Mississippi entered The Associated Press women’s basketball poll for the first time in 15 years on Monday, coming in at No. 24.

The Rebels (17–2) have won their first seven games away from home, including a victory over then-No. 23 Kentucky on Sunday. The last top 25 ranking for Ole Miss was January 2007.

“Fifteen years is crazy,” Mississippi coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “I told them before the Kentucky game that I had been downplaying the whole ranking deal and I apologized to them for that. I didn’t think it was fair of me. I said if you want to get ranked, go ahead and beat Kentucky and be ranked.”

Shakira Austin shoots

Shakira Austin is the Rebels’ leading scorer.

That unblemished mark will be put to the test Thursday when the Rebels visit No. 1 South Carolina in a rescheduled game. The Gamecocks received 29 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel to remain the top team in the poll.

Stanford, North Carolina State, Tennessee and Louisville round out the top five. The Wolfpack rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Cardinals last Thursday and take command of the ACC.

SI Recommends

Indiana remained sixth and was followed by Michigan, Arizona, Texas and UConn. The Longhorns jumped up six spots after beating then-No. 7 Iowa State on Sunday. The Cyclones fell to 13th.

The Huskies were supposed to play South Carolina on Thursday, but Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley says her team needs to complete its SEC schedule “to keep ourselves in the running for a conference title.” One of the few dates Ole Miss had open was Thursday.

Full top 25 rankings (as of Jan. 24):

1. South Carolina (29 first-place votes) 
2. Stanford 
3. NC State (1) 
4. Tennessee 
5. Louisville 
6. Indiana 
7. Michigan 
8. Arizona 
9. Texas 
10. UConn 
11. Baylor 
12. LSU 
13. Iowa State
14. Georgia Tech 
15. Georgia 
16. BYU 
17. Maryland 
18. Oklahoma 
19. Oregon 
20. Notre Dame 
21. Duke 
22. Ohio State
23. Iowa 
24. Mississippi 
25. Kansas State

Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast 90, North Carolina 83, Virginia Tech 13, Florida 12, DePaul 4, Missouri 2, UCLA 2, Kansas 1.

More College Basketball:

Auburn No. 1 in Men's AP Poll for First Time Ever
Ayoka Lee Sets Women's Single-Game Scoring Record
SEC Basketball Means More Than It Ever Has

YOU MAY LIKE

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen after losing to Chiefs in overtime
NFL

In a Game That Blew Our Minds, It Should Have Been Better

Bills-Chiefs was one of the best playoff games in recent history but ended in a frustratingly anticlimactic overtime. Don’t expect the NFL to care.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scores on an 8-yard touchdown run ahead of Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde (23) during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
Play
Betting

NFL Divisional Round Bad Beats and Big Payouts

The NFL divisional round playoffs featured epic games that cashed tons of profitable wagers, unless you were backing the Bills.

bobby-hurley-arizona-state
College Basketball

Hurley Disciplined by Pac-12 for Conduct Toward Officials

Bobby Hurley got into a costly confrontation with a referee over the weekend.

Tyreek Hill runs past the Bills defense
NFL

The 5 Best Plays From the Chiefs–Bills Instant Classic

Was this the best game in NFL history? Quite possibly.

Antonee Robinson, Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah are part of the USMNT's squad
Soccer

USMNT Players’ Form Entering World Cup Qualifying

Just over half of the players called in for three World Cup qualifiers are currently in season. Here’s how they’ve been playing as they join their MLS-based brethren.

Patrick Mahomes greets Josh Allen ahead of Jan. 23 playoff game between Chiefs and Bills.
NFL

Josh Allen Comments on Mahomes’s Classy Move After Game

Mahomes made sure to embrace Allen right after Sunday's epic playoff game came to an end.

P.K. Subban playing for the Devils.
NHL

P.K. Subban “Embarrassed’ for Hockey After Brother Is Target of Alleged Racist Taunt

“I'm embarrassed because our game is better than this.”

Rueben Owens
Play
College Football

Battle 7v7 Miami Recruiting Notebook

Top young college football prospects talk timeline at national tournament