Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
GG Jackson Highlights 2023
GG Jackson Highlights 2023

Elite 2023 Forward G.G. Jackson Wowed by Duke, Passes on Reclassification

Jackson's versatility has put him in serious contention for the top spot in the 2023 class.

To say that G.G. Jackson was wowed during his official visit to Duke this past weekend would be putting it mildly.

From answering the call of the Cameron Crazies to sit with them in the stands to chatting with Mike Krzyzewski to an eye-popping NIL presentation, Jackson referred to the visit as an “eye opener.”

“Definitely a 10 out of 10,” Jackson said. “Me and my family enjoyed ourselves a lot. We spent a lot of time with the coaches and had some important talks. It was a great visit.”

RELATED: Duke sits atop SI All-American team recruiting rankings

And scary.

Sort of.

Jackson described listening to Krzyzewski address the team before its game against Syracuse as “intimidating.”

“Man, it was so crazy to hear him serious, serious!” Jackson said. “I was shaking a little bit! That’s one of, if not the greatest coach of all time. He pulled me to the side and told me he liked my game and told me a couple of things he wanted me to work on. That was big for me.”

Equally monumental was the NIL presentation new coach in waiting Jon Scheyer and his staff made to Jackson and his family.

“It was very impressive,” Jackson said. “I didn’t know the NIL could reach that far like into car dealerships and everything like that. It definitely opened my eyes to new possibilities.”

SI Recommends

GG Jackson

G.G. Jackson has had a dominant junior season. 

Vast NIL possibilities are believable and the red carpet treatment is understandable for a player of Jackson’s caliber.

At 6’9”, Jackson’s ability to create and efficiently knock down shots from all over the floor makes him a headache of a defensive assignment. He’s just as capable in the paint, using his quickness and agility to maneuver around for high percentage shots and dominate the glass on both ends.

Makes sense why Scheyer and Co. are playing up the comparisons to star freshman Paolo Banchero, the potential top pick in the 2022 NBA Draft this summer.

“They talked to me all weekend about coming in and being the go-to player,” Jackson said. “They showed me how I’d fit in and how the offense would work and things like that. On the ride home me and my dad were talking, and we were both on the same page that I’d fit in well there. Now, I just have to keep my eyes open in this process because I’ve got great options.”

RELATED: SB Live/SI Power 25 Basketball Rankings

Jackson has already taken official visits to North Carolina and Georgetown and has a tentative plan to take an official to South Carolina on Feb. 4, before shutting things down to lock in mentally for his pursuit of the state title.

“After that I’ll probably lock in dates for some more visits,” said Jackson, who received his latest offer from UCLA. “I definitely left the Duke visit knowing that this process was gonna be really tough. We loved it and want to get back up there at some point. After the visits I’ll come up with a top five or seven and then go from there. God willing, I would like to decide this spring, so hopefully he directs me and I can get that done.”

Jackson has already gained clarity on a different decision regarding his future plans.

“I’m not going to reclassify,” Jackson said. “I was really considering trying to join the 2022 class, but I definitely want to stay in my class and reach some of the goals I have for my senior year.” 

YOU MAY LIKE

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after a 9-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati.
Play
Betting

AFC Championship Game Betting Preview: Bengals-Chiefs

A full betting breakdown for Sunday's AFC championship matchup between the Bengals and Chiefs.

carlos-beltran-hall-of-fame
MLB

Beltrán Headlines New Additions to 2023 Hall-of-Fame Ballot

We could see a crowded field for the Baseball Hall of Fame once again next year.

GENERAL_StartSit_012622
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Conference Championship Round

Cam Akers will show out as your RB start 'em when the Rams host the 49ers.

Brandon Brooks with the Eagles.
NFL

Three-Time Eagles Pro Bowler Announces Retirement at 32

He said he plans to apply to business school at Penn.

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady makes call at the line.
NFL

Brady Defends Himself After Unsportsmanlike Flag vs. Rams

Referee Shawn Hochuli said Brady earned the flag for using “abusive language.”

Kobe Bryant Tributes.
NBA

Sports World Pays Tribute to Kobe on Two-Year Anniversary of His Death

Bryant died two years ago Wednesday in a helicopter crash that killed nine people, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver.
Play
Fantasy

Conference Championship Round Rankings

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are atop their respective positions in these conference championship round rankings.

Lakers Austin Reaves and LeBron James
Play
Extra Mustard

Hilarious Video of LeBron Confusing Austin Reaves With Strategy Lesson Goes Viral

James's intense instructions for Reaves led to amazing reaction.