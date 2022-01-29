Skip to main content
Report: Former Alabama Linebacker Arrested in Connection With Robbery

Oct 11, 2014; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Trey DePriest (33) reacts to a call during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Alabama defeated Arkansas 14-13.

Former Alabama linebacker Trey DePriest was reportedly arrested in Ohio on Thursday for multiple charges, according to WHIO TV

He was wanted on armed robbery, assault and felonious assault charges, which were filed in November. Detroit police have been investigating a robbery at a hotel, saying in a statement to WHIO TV, “Once inside the hotel room the suspects attempted to rob the victim. One of the two suspects fired a shot, striking the victim.”

DePriest joined the Crimson Tide in 2011, passing over Ohio State, Michigan and Notre Dame, among others. He spent four seasons with the program, tallying two sacks, 232 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, one interception, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. 

Although he signed a free-agent deal with the Ravens after going undrafted, DePriest spent a majority of the 2015 season on the practice squad. He has not played in the league since. 

