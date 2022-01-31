2022 Iverson Classic Rosters Revealed

Last year while the pandemic continued to sideline sporting events around the country, including prestigious postseason all star basketball games, the Iverson Classic provided top stars a platform to showcase their talents one last time before heading off to college and the pros.

Everyone from SI All-American Player of the Year Chet Holmgren to SIAA first teamer Paolo Banchero duked it out on the big stage in front of NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson.

Come April 30, the Iverson Classic will again invade Memphis, Tenn., for its elite all-star showcase featuring 23 of the top players in the country broken down into two teams; 22 of which are ranked in the SI99.

The 24th and final spot has been left open for the MVP of the 24K Showcase, which will be played on April 26.

Michigan, Oregon, Duke and Kentucky lead the way with two Iverson Classic All Americans apiece.

RELATED: 2022 SI99 Basketball Player Rankings

“You ask guys in the NBA what is the most exciting time of their life playing basketball and they’ll tell you high school.” said Iverson Classic co-founder/owner Bobby Bates. “We’re very excited about this year’s group. We don’t go into it saying we’re gonna invite the guys ranked 1-24, we look at the body of work and we’re excited to get guys like Jayden Epps, Tarris Reed, Kamari Lands and guys that may have been overlooked.

“Then you look at Amari Bailey, Dior Johnson these are the types of guys that really embody Allen Iverson. When you’ve got that, it makes for something special. When they get to perform and be around him and soak up that knowledge it’s huge for them and their development.”