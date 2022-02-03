Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh reportedly informed Michigan that he not only will return for the 2022 season but also wants to stay as long as the program wants him, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

He told Wolverines director of athletics Warde Manuel that “this would not be a re-occurring issue,” per Schefter.

The 58-year-old interviewed with the Vikings on Wednesday for their open head coaching position, and per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, he was a “strong” candidate. Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham are also reportedly contenders for the vacant job.

Although Harbaugh had legitimate interest in being Minnesota’s next coach, according to Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde, he was previously not sure if he would accept the job if offered. Harbaugh will reportedly now look to continue to build off of his best season with the Wolverines in which he guided them to a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth.

The former coach, Mike Zimmer, was fired after eight seasons, posting a 72-56-1 record. However, the franchise finished with sub-.500 records in consecutive years, and the defense entered the final week of the season 31st in yards allowed and 25th in scoring defense.

