Jim Harbaugh Reportedly Makes Bold Claim About Future With Michigan

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh interviewed with the Vikings this past week but ultimately did not land the job with the club. If the Wolverines’ leader is to be believed, it may have been his last attempt to get back into the NFL.

On Thursday, Harbaugh gave an interview to Mitch Albom of the Detroit Free Press, delving into what made him interview for the Minnesota gig along with his plans for the future now that he is not NFL-bound.

The gist? Harbaugh says that he was contacted by the Vikings and interviewed because it was “tugging” at him that he came so close to winning a Super Bowl. But after the interview process concluded without Harbaugh getting a job offer, his mindset changed.

Harbaugh reportedly called Michigan AD Warde Manuel and told him this was a “one-time” thing, implying he wouldn't be flirting with NFL teams in the future.

“I called Warde, and I asked him if he wanted me to be the head coach. And he said, ‘Yes, 100%.’ And I said, 'O.K. then. That’s what I want to do.’

“And I told him, ‘Warde, this will not be a reoccurring theme every year. This was a one-time thing.’”

Harbaugh went as far as to say that this was the “last time” he’ll attempt to return to the NFL.

“There was a pull to the NFL because I got that close to the Super Bowl,” he admitted, “but this was the time [to try to return]. And this is the last time. Now let’s go chase college football’s greatest prize.”

College football’s greatest prize, of course, is a national title. This past year, the Wolverines earned one of four spots in the College Football Playoff but ultimately fell short of reaching the championship game after losing to Georgia in the Orange Bowl. The team did win the Big Ten and qualified for the playoff for the first time in Harbaugh’s tenure.

Only time will tell whether Harbaugh is truly done with his NFL dream of winning a Super Bowl, but for now, it appears he’s all in with the Wolverines. College football will certainly be a more exciting sport for it.

