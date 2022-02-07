Highly touted recruit Arch Manning has reportedly removed Clemson from his short list of prospective schools, according to 247Sports recruiting director Steve Wiltfong.

Manning, the top-ranked high school quarterback in the class of 2023, is reportedly no longer interested in Dabo Swinney's program after taking a pair of visits to the ACC school.

“Manning is currently playing basketball and did not take any visits in January,” Wiltfong wrote. “There is evidence he is also narrowing his list recently removing Clemson, another program he visited twice from consideration.”

Clemson recently landed Cade Klubnik, the No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2022. Klubnik completed 71.3% of his passes for 3,251 yards and 43 touchdowns during his senior season en route to winning Gatorade Player of the Year in Texas.

With the Tigers now seemingly off his list, Manning has reportedly narrowed his short list down to four schools. Texas, Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss are the front-runners to land the next Manning eyeing the NFL.

LSU, Florida and Ohio State have also expressed interest in the Louisiana-based quarterback, per Wiltfong.

Manning, the grandson of Ole Miss legend Archie Manning and nephew of Super Bowl champion quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning, has developed into one of the most sought-after recruits in recent memory. During his junior season at Isidore Newman in New Orleans, he threw for more than 2,000 yards and 26 touchdowns with four interceptions in just 10 games. He added another 365 yards and eight scores on the ground.

More College Football Coverage: