Iowa's Caitlin Clark Scores Career-High 46 Points in Loss to No. 6 Michigan

It might have come in a losing effort, but make no mistake: Caitlin Clark was the star of the show at the Crisler Center on Sunday.

No. 21 Iowa fell to No. 6 Michigan, 98-90, despite a banner day from the sensational sophomore guard, who tallied a career-best 46 points to go along with 10 assists while playing in all 40 minutes of the game. The National Player of the Year candidate now has seven double-doubles on the season to go along with an additional five triple-doubles.

With Iowa facing a double-digit deficit late in the fourth quarter, Clark's sense of urgency clearly jumped up a notch. She hit multiple deep threes from the mid-court logo, and drew double- and triple-teams seemingly every time she touched the ball.

Clark finished the game shooting 14-of-29 from the field, including 6-for-13 from deep and 12-for-14 from the free throw line. Michigan's Naz Hillmon led the Wolverines with 26 points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots.

Clark now has three 40-point games on the season, and two in her last three outings. She's averaging 30.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 9.9 assists over her last 10 games.

