Last week, Michigan reached its best-ever ranking in the women’s AP college basketball poll, climbing to No. 6 in the top 25. A week later, it has set another record.

After wins over Indiana and Iowa, both of whom are ranked teams, the Wolverines climbed to No. 4 in this week's poll. They also are the highest-ranking school in the Big Ten, which features five schools in the top 25.

South Carolina (21–1) continued its streak atop the poll, collecting all 30 votes as the country's No. 1 team. Stanford and Louisville are ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

Florida (17–6) is the lone new addition to this week's top 25, currently coming in at No. 19. It marks the first time they are ranked since 2016.

Full AP top 25 (as of Feb. 7):

South Carolina (30) Stanford Louisville Michigan NC State Arizona Indiana UConn Iowa St. Baylor Georgia Tech Oklahoma Tennessee LSU Maryland Texas Georgia Notre Dame Florida BYU Ohio State Florida Gulf Coast North Carolina Oregon Iowa

