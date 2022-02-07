Skip to main content
Daily Cover: Why Did Kim Mulkey Leave?

Michigan Rises in AP Poll, South Carolina Remains Unanimous No. 1

Last week, Michigan reached its best-ever ranking in the women’s AP college basketball poll, climbing to No. 6 in the top 25. A week later, it has set another record.

After wins over Indiana and Iowa, both of whom are ranked teams, the Wolverines climbed to No. 4 in this week's poll. They also are the highest-ranking school in the Big Ten, which features five schools in the top 25.

South Carolina (21–1) continued its streak atop the poll, collecting all 30 votes as the country's No. 1 team. Stanford and Louisville are ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. 

Florida (17–6) is the lone new addition to this week's top 25, currently coming in at No. 19. It marks the first time they are ranked since 2016. 

Full AP top 25 (as of Feb. 7): 

  1. South Carolina (30)
  2. Stanford
  3. Louisville
  4. Michigan
  5. NC State
  6. Arizona
  7. Indiana
  8. UConn
  9. Iowa St.
  10. Baylor
  11. Georgia Tech
  12. Oklahoma
  13. Tennessee
  14. LSU
  15. Maryland
  16. Texas
  17. Georgia
  18. Notre Dame
  19. Florida
  20. BYU
  21. Ohio State
  22. Florida Gulf Coast
  23. North Carolina
  24. Oregon
  25. Iowa

