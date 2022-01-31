Michigan has reached its best-ever ranking in the women's AP college basketball poll, climbing to No. 6 in the latest version released on Monday.

The Wolverines (18–2) picked up wins over Purdue and Ohio State last week and are set to host No. 5 Indiana (14–2) on Monday night in a much-anticipated contest.

While Michigan continued to rise up the rankings, South Carolina (20–1) remains the No. 1 team in the country with Stanford (16–3) and N.C. State (19–2) again coming in at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

Florida Gulf Coast (19–1) moved into the poll at No. 22 with North Carolina (16–4) also being an addition this week.

Full AP top 25 (as of Jan. 31):

South Carolina (29) Stanford N.C. State (1) Louisville Indiana Michigan Tennessee Arizona Baylor Connecticut Iowa State Georgia Tech Texas Georgia LSU BYU Maryland Oklahoma Oregon Notre Dame Iowa Florida Gulf Coast Ohio State North Carolina Kansas State

