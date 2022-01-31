Skip to main content
Daily Cover: Why Did Kim Mulkey Leave?

Michigan Reaches Best-Ever Ranking in Women's AP Top 25 Poll; South Carolina Remains No. 1

Michigan has reached its best-ever ranking in the women's AP college basketball poll, climbing to No. 6 in the latest version released on Monday.

The Wolverines (18–2) picked up wins over Purdue and Ohio State last week and are set to host No. 5 Indiana (14–2) on Monday night in a much-anticipated contest. 

While Michigan continued to rise up the rankings, South Carolina (20–1) remains the No. 1 team in the country with Stanford (16–3) and N.C. State (19–2) again coming in at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. 

Florida Gulf Coast (19–1) moved into the poll at No. 22 with North Carolina (16–4) also being an addition this week. 

Full AP top 25 (as of Jan. 31): 

  1. South Carolina (29)
  2. Stanford
  3. N.C. State (1)
  4. Louisville
  5. Indiana
  6. Michigan
  7. Tennessee
  8. Arizona
  9. Baylor
  10. Connecticut
  11. Iowa State
  12. Georgia Tech
  13. Texas
  14. Georgia
  15. LSU
  16. BYU
  17. Maryland
  18. Oklahoma
  19. Oregon
  20. Notre Dame
  21. Iowa 
  22. Florida Gulf Coast
  23. Ohio State
  24. North Carolina
  25. Kansas State

