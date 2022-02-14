Report: Cincinnati Signs Luke Fickell to Contract Extension Through 2028

After becoming the first Group of Five team to make the College Football Playoff last season, Cincinnati has secured its head coach for the near future.

The Bearcats have reportedly agreed to a contract extension with head coach Luke Fickell through the 2028 season, according to Justin Williams of The Athletic. The deal will pay him $5 million per year and is pending approval by the university's Board of Trustees on Feb. 22.

Fickell, 48, just completed his fifth season with the Bearcats and has led the program to a 44–7 record over the past four years. Cincinnati has won the American Athletic Conference championship in each of the last two seasons, as well as back-to-back top-10 finishes in the AP Poll.

Fickell has been among the hottest coaching names in college football over the last two years, with speculation surrounding seemingly every big job opening that he would be a prime candidate. He turned down the Michigan State job last year and was rumored to be in the mix for the Notre Dame, USC and LSU openings this season.

Fickell has won the AAC's Coach of the Year Award three times. He won several national Coach of the Year honors this season.

