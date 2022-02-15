Skip to main content
Baylor Signs Coach Dave Aranda to Contract Extension Through 2029

Baylor and Dave Aranda have finalized a new contract that will keep the head coach with the Bears through 2029, the school announced Tuesday

Because Baylor is a private school, contract terms will not be released. 

“I am incredibly grateful for Dave’s outstanding leadership of our football program and student-athletes through his commitment to Preparing Champions for Life,” the Bears’ director of athletics Mack B. Rhoades said in a statement. “Dave has brought unprecedented success to our football program both on and off the field. He has brought tremendous national exposure and acclaim to our institution and the greater Waco community. We look forward to the future with Dave, his wife, Dione, and their children and the continued growth of our football program, student-athletes, and fan support under his exceptional leadership.”

SI Recommends

In November, Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger reported that the Bears proposed a new contract to the head coach and he committed to stay with the team. 

Since joining the Bears in 2020, he has led the program to a 14–8 overall record. This past season, Baylor finished 12–2, the first time the team won 12 games in program history. The Bears’ run was capped off with their first Big 12 championship game win and a victory at the Sugar Bowl against Ole Miss, finishing No. 5 in the AP Top 25 poll. Aranda won the 2021 George Munger Coach of the Year award following the season. 

“My family and I are truly appreciative of the tremendous support we have received from Mack, President Livingstone, and the entire Waco community," Aranda said. “We are both incredibly grateful and proud to call Baylor our home. I look forward to continuing the work we’ve started on and off the field in the years to come.”

Before taking over the Baylor program, the 45-year-old spent four seasons as the associate head coach and defensive coordinator at LSU. His top-ranked defense led the Tigers to the 2019–20 national championship. 

