November 26, 2021
Publish date:

Source: Dave Aranda Plans to Sign New Contract to Stay at Baylor

Author:

Baylor football coach Dave Aranda plans to remain the program's coach after the Bears proposed a new contract to him, according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger

Yahoo Sports's Pete Thamel first reported the news.

When Aranda came to Waco, Texas to rebuild Baylor's program, the Bears went 2–7 in his first season. They saw a massive turnaround in year two, and are now 9–2 in 2021. While Aranda's name has floated among coaching rumors for the USC and LSU coaching vacancies, he plans to remain with the Bears. 

Aranda has led Baylor to critical wins this season, including a win over No. 10 Oklahoma, earning the No. 8 spot in the latest College Football Playoff ranking

Baylor leads the Big 12 in total offense. If the Bears defeat Texas Tech and Oklahoma State defeats Oklahoma on Saturday, Aranda's squad will earn a spot in the Big 12 Championship game. It looks like Baylor has locked up a successful coach for this year and beyond.

