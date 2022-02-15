Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Sports Illustrated’s Duke Covers Under Coach K

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Legendary Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski is retiring at the end of the 2021–22 season, and Sports Illustrated has honored his iconic career by putting him on the cover of the magazine’s March issue.

This is not the first time Coach K has appeared on the cover of SI; in 2011 (with Pat Summitt, as SI Sportspersons of the Year) and 2014 (with then-Blue Devils freshman Jabari Parker), he did as well. His Duke teams and players have additionally been featured many times during his tenure, starting with the March 17, 1986 issue.

SI has rounded up every time Duke men’s basketball was featured on the cover under Krzyzewski—including after all five of his national championships, the first of which came in 1991 and most recent of which came in 2015. How many covers do you own?

March 17, 1986

006273632

Duke’s first cover under Coach K came ahead of the ’86 NCAA tournament. The Blue Devils were the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, and SI hailed them as “the team to beat.”

March 31, 1986

006273634-2

Duke advanced to the tournament's final weekend, along with Louisville, Kansas and LSU. After beating the Jayhawks and playing for the title, the Blue Devils came up short in a three-point loss to the Cardinals.

April 18, 1991

01163453

Five years later, Duke would get the job done. Led by Christian Laettner, Krzyzewski’s team pulled off a stunning upset of unbeaten UNLV in the Final Four and then downed Kansas for Coach K and the program’s first national championship. The team included a freshman Grant Hill (pictured).

Nov. 25, 1991

006273936

After their national title, all eyes were on Laettner and Duke to open another college basketball season. Could they make it two in a row?

April 13, 1992

Bobby Hurley 006273955

The Blue Devils indeed went back-to-back, becoming the first men’s program to do such a feat in 19 years. After Laettner’s famous shot sunk Kentucky in the Elite Eight, Duke beat Indiana and Michigan to seal another championship.

Nov. 17, 1997

006274244

Five years later, expectations were high again for Duke, with Steve Wojciechowski gracing the cover of this season preview issue. That team would go on to earn a No. 1 seed in the Big Dance, where it lost to Kentucky in the Elite Eight.

Feb. 22, 1999

006274311

Elton Brand was on the cover as SI embraced the return of “the kind of swagger exhibited by Mike Krzyzewski's title teams.” Duke went on to be the No. 1 overall seed that year and reached the national championship game before falling to UConn.

Nov. 20, 2000

006274401

This college hoops preview issue cover called Shane Battier “the players’ player” after the magazine polled his peers to get their preseason pick for Player of the Year.

March 19: 2001

001227567

Another March Madness was underway, and ACC foes Duke and Maryland graced the cover fighting for a rebound as SI called toughness “the key to survival” in the NCAA tournament.

April 2, 2001

001228536

Not even two weeks later, the Blue Devils and Terrapins were on the cover again, this time sharing the spotlight with fellow Final Four teams Arizona and Michigan State.

April 9, 2001

001084711

In the end, it was Coach K and Duke who took home the crown, sealing things with a 10-point win over Arizona to win the program’s third national title. The cover showed the championship embrace of Battier and Mike Dunleavy. 

March 18, 2002

001249176

In a regional version of SI’s 2002 NCAA tournament preview cover, Jason Williams represented the Blue Devils. But No. 1 seed Duke would be stopped short in the Sweet 16 by Indiana.

Nov. 21: 2005

014406175cov

Can anyone stop Duke? asked this SI cover as the ‘05–06 college hoops season got underway. With a heralded freshman class on board, the Blue Devils were our men's preseason No. 1.

March 6: 2006

015136215cov

Gonzaga’s Adam Morrison and Duke's JJ Redick were the talk of that ’05–06 season, and the talented duo appeared on the cover together as SI asked “who's the best?” It was Redick, though, who wound up winning the Wooden and Naismith postseason awards.

March 9: 2009

oph9-54037cov-1

Flash-forward three years, and Duke was one of eight teams SI picked to reach the Elite Eight ahead of the ’09 NCAA tournament. Alas, the No. 2 seed Blue Devils fell in the Sweet 16, then watched rival North Carolina take home the crown.

April 12, 2010

opt4-5064cov-1

Any Duke sadness about ’09 wouldn't linger long, as the Blue Devils came right back and captured the 2010 national championship with a 35–5 season. The title game didn't end without drama, as Gordon Hayward's half-court heave as time expired narrowly clanged off the rim.

Nov. 22, 2010

opoc-57318

Duke was back on top of SI's preseason top 20 to open the ‘10–11 season, with senior guard Nolan Smith being featured on the cover as the team looked for another title.

March 21, 2011

opy4-38661cov

Smith would appear on the cover for a second time that season in March, his face plastered over SI’s annual March Madness preview issue and dozens of other figures from that 2011 tournament. Duke, though, was unable to pull off a repeat, getting upset by Arizona in the Sweet 16.

Dec. 12, 2011

079005561-2

Smith would appear on the cover for a second time that season in March, his face plastered over SI’s annual March Madness preview issue and dozens of other figures from that 2011 tournament. Duke, though, was unable to pull off a repeat, getting upset by Arizona in the Sweet 16.

Nov. 18, 2013

SIP_2013393

This college hoops preview issue that highlighted March rivals couldn’t go without a regional cover featuring Duke and UNC. James Michael McAdoo and Jabari Parker shared the space to represent their teams.

Feb. 24, 2014

op44-273718cov

Not even three years later after winning Sportsperson, Coach K would make the SI cover again, this time alongside freshman phenom Jabari Parker. SI writer Jeff Benedict chronicled an intimate look at Parker’s journey to becoming the nation’s top talent.

Nov. 10, 2014

X158833_TK1_0024cov

Another year, another star freshman on the Blue Devils. This time, it was Jahlil Okafor headlining one of SI’s four regional covers previewing the ’14–15 college basketball season.

April 13, 2015

X159490_CT2_01977cov

Duke was back atop the sport in 2015, as Krzyzewski rode three freshmen (including Final Four Most Outstanding Player Tyus Jones, pictured here) to his and the program’s fifth national championship. The Blue Devils downed a veteran Wisconsin team in the title game to cement the achievement.

November 2018

X162263_TK1_0117cov

The Red Sox’ World Series victory bumped this cover to a special digital version, but that didn't stop the extreme hype for Duke’s Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish-led freshman class.

SI Recommends

YOU MAY LIKE

Point guard Goran Dragic goes up for a layup.
NBA

Report: Goran Dragic, Spurs Agree to Buyout

The veteran point guard will become a free agent.

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) reacts after striking out during the third inning as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes (15) looks on at Dodger Stadium.
Play
Fantasy

Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado Seek Deeper Playoff Run in 2022

Fantasy outlook, stats and analysis for 2022 St. Louis Cardinals hitters and pitchers.

Yellow-and-blue confetti raining down after L.A. Rams win Super Bowl LVI
Extra Mustard

Here Are USA Today‘s Top-Ranked Super Bowl LVI Commercials

These ads stole the show during the big game.

Oleksandr Usyk (white trunks) during his match against Chazz Witherspoon (not pictured) during a heavyweight boxing match at Wintrust Arena.
Boxing

Boxing Pound-for-Pound Rankings: Usyk Looks Elite in Heavyweight

The 2012 Olympic gold medalist is blending high level skills with a filled out frame. Plus, who will Canelo Álvarez fight next?

dCOVmagMARCH
College Basketball

The Ultimate Team Builder

Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski has been molding diverse groups of players into elite squads for four decades.

IMG_9545
MMA

Mandel ‘Rat Garbage’ Nallo Explains Origin of Nickname

A conversation to increase Nallo's marketability inspired a persona seldom seen in the world of MMA and social media

Thunder point guard Josh Giddey goes for a lay-up.
NBA

Giddey Makes History With Triple-Double as Thunder Beat Knicks

The Thunder rookie also scored a career-high 28 points.

valieva5
Olympics

Valieva Lawyers: Positive Test Due to Her Grandfather's Medication

Kamila Valieva will compete Tuesday despite testing positive for a banned heart medication.