Legendary Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski is retiring at the end of the 2021–22 season, and Sports Illustrated has honored his iconic career by putting him on the cover of the magazine’s March issue.

This is not the first time Coach K has appeared on the cover of SI; in 2011 (with Pat Summitt, as SI Sportspersons of the Year) and 2014 (with then-Blue Devils freshman Jabari Parker), he did as well. His Duke teams and players have additionally been featured many times during his tenure, starting with the March 17, 1986 issue.

SI has rounded up every time Duke men’s basketball was featured on the cover under Krzyzewski—including after all five of his national championships, the first of which came in 1991 and most recent of which came in 2015. How many covers do you own?