Sports Illustrated’s Duke Covers Under Coach K
Legendary Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski is retiring at the end of the 2021–22 season, and Sports Illustrated has honored his iconic career by putting him on the cover of the magazine’s March issue.
This is not the first time Coach K has appeared on the cover of SI; in 2011 (with Pat Summitt, as SI Sportspersons of the Year) and 2014 (with then-Blue Devils freshman Jabari Parker), he did as well. His Duke teams and players have additionally been featured many times during his tenure, starting with the March 17, 1986 issue.
SI has rounded up every time Duke men’s basketball was featured on the cover under Krzyzewski—including after all five of his national championships, the first of which came in 1991 and most recent of which came in 2015. How many covers do you own?
March 17, 1986
Duke’s first cover under Coach K came ahead of the ’86 NCAA tournament. The Blue Devils were the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, and SI hailed them as “the team to beat.”
March 31, 1986
Duke advanced to the tournament's final weekend, along with Louisville, Kansas and LSU. After beating the Jayhawks and playing for the title, the Blue Devils came up short in a three-point loss to the Cardinals.
April 18, 1991
Five years later, Duke would get the job done. Led by Christian Laettner, Krzyzewski’s team pulled off a stunning upset of unbeaten UNLV in the Final Four and then downed Kansas for Coach K and the program’s first national championship. The team included a freshman Grant Hill (pictured).
Nov. 25, 1991
After their national title, all eyes were on Laettner and Duke to open another college basketball season. Could they make it two in a row?
April 13, 1992
The Blue Devils indeed went back-to-back, becoming the first men’s program to do such a feat in 19 years. After Laettner’s famous shot sunk Kentucky in the Elite Eight, Duke beat Indiana and Michigan to seal another championship.
Nov. 17, 1997
Five years later, expectations were high again for Duke, with Steve Wojciechowski gracing the cover of this season preview issue. That team would go on to earn a No. 1 seed in the Big Dance, where it lost to Kentucky in the Elite Eight.
Feb. 22, 1999
Elton Brand was on the cover as SI embraced the return of “the kind of swagger exhibited by Mike Krzyzewski's title teams.” Duke went on to be the No. 1 overall seed that year and reached the national championship game before falling to UConn.
Nov. 20, 2000
This college hoops preview issue cover called Shane Battier “the players’ player” after the magazine polled his peers to get their preseason pick for Player of the Year.
March 19: 2001
Another March Madness was underway, and ACC foes Duke and Maryland graced the cover fighting for a rebound as SI called toughness “the key to survival” in the NCAA tournament.
April 2, 2001
Not even two weeks later, the Blue Devils and Terrapins were on the cover again, this time sharing the spotlight with fellow Final Four teams Arizona and Michigan State.
April 9, 2001
In the end, it was Coach K and Duke who took home the crown, sealing things with a 10-point win over Arizona to win the program’s third national title. The cover showed the championship embrace of Battier and Mike Dunleavy.
March 18, 2002
In a regional version of SI’s 2002 NCAA tournament preview cover, Jason Williams represented the Blue Devils. But No. 1 seed Duke would be stopped short in the Sweet 16 by Indiana.
Nov. 21: 2005
Can anyone stop Duke? asked this SI cover as the ‘05–06 college hoops season got underway. With a heralded freshman class on board, the Blue Devils were our men's preseason No. 1.
March 6: 2006
Gonzaga’s Adam Morrison and Duke's JJ Redick were the talk of that ’05–06 season, and the talented duo appeared on the cover together as SI asked “who's the best?” It was Redick, though, who wound up winning the Wooden and Naismith postseason awards.
March 9: 2009
Flash-forward three years, and Duke was one of eight teams SI picked to reach the Elite Eight ahead of the ’09 NCAA tournament. Alas, the No. 2 seed Blue Devils fell in the Sweet 16, then watched rival North Carolina take home the crown.
April 12, 2010
Any Duke sadness about ’09 wouldn't linger long, as the Blue Devils came right back and captured the 2010 national championship with a 35–5 season. The title game didn't end without drama, as Gordon Hayward's half-court heave as time expired narrowly clanged off the rim.
Nov. 22, 2010
Duke was back on top of SI's preseason top 20 to open the ‘10–11 season, with senior guard Nolan Smith being featured on the cover as the team looked for another title.
March 21, 2011
Smith would appear on the cover for a second time that season in March, his face plastered over SI’s annual March Madness preview issue and dozens of other figures from that 2011 tournament. Duke, though, was unable to pull off a repeat, getting upset by Arizona in the Sweet 16.
Dec. 12, 2011
Smith would appear on the cover for a second time that season in March, his face plastered over SI’s annual March Madness preview issue and dozens of other figures from that 2011 tournament. Duke, though, was unable to pull off a repeat, getting upset by Arizona in the Sweet 16.
Nov. 18, 2013
This college hoops preview issue that highlighted March rivals couldn’t go without a regional cover featuring Duke and UNC. James Michael McAdoo and Jabari Parker shared the space to represent their teams.
Feb. 24, 2014
Not even three years later after winning Sportsperson, Coach K would make the SI cover again, this time alongside freshman phenom Jabari Parker. SI writer Jeff Benedict chronicled an intimate look at Parker’s journey to becoming the nation’s top talent.
Nov. 10, 2014
Another year, another star freshman on the Blue Devils. This time, it was Jahlil Okafor headlining one of SI’s four regional covers previewing the ’14–15 college basketball season.
April 13, 2015
Duke was back atop the sport in 2015, as Krzyzewski rode three freshmen (including Final Four Most Outstanding Player Tyus Jones, pictured here) to his and the program’s fifth national championship. The Blue Devils downed a veteran Wisconsin team in the title game to cement the achievement.
November 2018
The Red Sox’ World Series victory bumped this cover to a special digital version, but that didn't stop the extreme hype for Duke’s Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish-led freshman class.