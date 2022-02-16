Skip to main content
NCAAF
McKenzie Milton

Former UCF QB McKenzie Milton Doubles Down After Shot at Nebraska, Oklahoma

McKenzie Milton may attend Florida State now, but he is still a UCF fan at heart.

In an interview with 96.9 The Game in Orlando, Milton explained how the new NIL rules favor teams in more appealing cities, like his former school.

“When you have great fan experiences, great experiences on campus, and it’s lucrative, that’s the best possible recruiting pitch,” Milton said, via The Orlando Sentinel's Jason Beede. “Would you rather be in Orlando, Florida, or somewhere in the midwest? It’s kind of a no-brainer.”

This is when Orlando Sentinel sports columnist and 96.9 The Game radio host Mike Bianchi dared Milton to name Lincoln, Nebraska as the place he was talking about, home to the University of Nebraska and former UCF coach Scott Frost.

In response, Milton offered up another city as well:

“What about Norman, Oklahoma?”

When that exchange reached twitter Wednesday morning, Milton explained this wasn’t meant to specifically throw shade at Nebraska or Oklahoma, but more so praise the city of Orlando and the UCF football team.

“Not shade y’all it’s fact. There’s a reason Orlando is the fastest growing city in comparison to these other places. I’m sorry but the only recruiting pitch with these blue bloods have is that they are just that. No one is jumping out of their seat to move to Lincoln or Norman,” Milton tweeted.

Even though UCF is not a Power 5 school, Milton is still proud of his alma mater and believes it has a growing football program in an appealing area.

