Rutgers Upsets No. 12 Illinois for Historic Fourth Straight Win Over Top 25 Team

Rutgers men‘s basketball beat No. 12 Illinois 70–59 on Wednesday night, making it the Scarlet Knights‘ fourth straight win against a ranked opponent.

Since Feb. 5, Rutgers has beaten Michigan State (then No. 13) 84–63, Ohio State (then No. 16) 66–64, Wisconsin (then No. 14) 73–65 and now the Illini.

What seemed like a tough February schedule for the unranked Scarlet Knights has turned into quite the record and confidence boost.

With win, Rutgers is the first unranked team to play in four straight regular season-games against a ranked opponent and win each one, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Additionally, the Scarlet Knights’ fifth win over a ranked opponent this season is the most in school history.

Rutgers now sits at 16–9 heading into another ranked matchup Sunday vs. No. 5 Purdue, giving the Scarlet Knights a chance to continue their winning streak.

