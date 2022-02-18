Skip to main content
Clemson OL Hunter Rayburn Medically Retires, Will Join Coaching Staff

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Injured Clemson starting offensive lineman Hunter Rayburn is moving to the Tigers coaching staff.

Rayburn will become a student coach on Dabo Swinney’s staff this upcoming season because of neck problems, school spokesman Ross Taylor said Thursday.

Rayburn is a 6-foot-4, 320-pound junior from Pensacola, Florida. He started six games this season for the Tigers, who finished 10-3 after beating Iowa State 20-13 in the Cheez-it Bowl last month.

Rayburn played in 19 games over the past three seasons after redshirting his first year on campus. He was expected to retain a spot on the starting offensive line this coming season.

More College Football Coverage:

For more Clemson Tigers coverage, head over to All Clemson.

