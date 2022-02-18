Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Daily Cover: Vitality, Baby!
Daily Cover: Vitality, Baby!

Dick Vitale Provides Optimistic Update After Chemotherapy From His Doctors

College basketball this season just hasn’t been the same without Dick Vitale on the mic. 

Vitale was diagnosed with lymphoma back in October, causing him to only announce a couple games this season before his doctors told him he needs to rest his voice.

Vitale spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Jon Wertheim about his chemotherapy treatments, along with some updates from his doctors. Vitale provided his answers through typed messages since he continues to rest his voice.

”[Dr. Rick Brown] said my blood counts post chemotherapy have been really good . He is very optimistic that I will be in remission after my chemo treatments . He said I have handled very effectively the various procedures & treatments I am dealing with. Also he likes that I have no problem working [o]ut doing various physical fitness drills with supervision . Plus he likes that I am active by taking walks. All those are very positive according to them .“

In regards to his age, Vitale commented that the nurses and doctors are surprised when they hear his age based on how active he is.

SI Recommends

”I don’t know if it is appease me but his staff members constantly state that they don’t believe I am 82 / they make me feel good by saying u don’t look 82 u certainly don’t act 82 . Based on all [t]hat I am very optimistic .“

Vitale consistently provides updates on his treatment journey through Twitter. He tweets pretty much every single day regarding any updates he’s received from doctors, along with commenting on any college basketball news from that day.

The 82-year-old is keeping next season open as an option for him to return. He doesn’t appear quite ready to be done announcing basketball games.

Vitale already beat his melanoma diagnosis last year, and he’s ready to take down his lymphoma.

More College Basketball Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Francis Mauigoa
Play
College Football

Football Recruiting Notebook Following Pro Day at IMG Academy

Visits, buzz and commitment plans beginning to form with talent at the nation's most tracked high school football program

By John Garcia Jr.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson introduces Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Play
Extra Mustard

Joe Burrow Provides Hilarious Reaction to The Rock’s Super Bowl Intro

The Bengals quarterback was a bit confused why The Rock was on the field

By Madison Williams
AP22033208735577
Play
Betting

Checking In On NBA Futures Odds Entering All-Star Break

The Suns and Joel Embiid are the favorites to win the NBA Title and MVP, respectively. But should you back them or a sleeper pick?

By Kyle Wood
Team LeBron forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks (34) reacts to being named the MVP of the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.
NBA

SI:AM | Everything You Need to Know For NBA All-Star Weekend

And, checking in with Dick Vitale.

By Josh Rosenblat
Mike Golic Sr.
Play
Extra Mustard

Mike Golic Sr., Jessica Smetana Set to Cohost Podcast

Golic formerly worked at ESPN, while Smetana is known for ‘The Dan Le Batard Show.’

By Madison Williams
Los Angeles Dodgers Trea Turner
Play
Fantasy

Trea Turner, Mookie Betts Headline Dodgers as Odds-on Favorite

Fantasy outlook, stats and analysis for 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers hitters and pitchers.

By Shawn Childs
Paul-Mills
College Basketball

Fight Breaks Out Following NDSU, Oral Roberts Game

Oral Roberts got upset about a last second dunk made by NDSU with an 18-point win

By Madison Williams
scoot-henderson-nba-g-league
NBA

Breaking Down the Stars of NBA G League Ignite

The NBA has opened the doors for the NBA G League Ignite team to shine during All-Star Weekend. Here is a look at the top prospects.

By Jeremy Woo