Dick Vitale Cancer Free After Melanoma Diagnosis

August 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Dick Vitale Cancer Free After Being Diagnosed With Melanoma

Author:
Publish date:

Dick Vitale revealed Thursday he was diagnosed with melanoma earlier this summer, but he is now "cancer clear” ahead of the 2021-22 college basketball season. 

In a post for ESPNFrontRow.com, Vitale detailed his diagnosis and encouraged others to get checked if there's an abnormal growth on their body. The legendary college basketball announcer said some skin that had been removed from above his nose after he tested positive for melanoma.

Vitale went in for surgery on June 28 to have the growth removed. 

"It helped that we caught it early, and I was thrilled to learn it hadn’t spread," Vitale wrote. "The bottom line is they removed all cancer cells, and I was relieved, big time, to be cancer clear."

Vitale underwent four additional procedures to sew up the area on his face. The ESPN star joked Thursday, "we all know I’m never going to look like Tom Cruise. I’ve got no hair on my dome and I’ve got a body by linguini." 

As Vitale continues to heal from the cosmetic procedures, the 82-year-old said he's ready to begin his 43rd season calling college basketball games for ESPN. 

"Take care of you. If you see or feel something, even if it’s not bothering you or infected, get it evaluated," Vitale wrote. "Melanoma is serious and it can spread to your organs. Doctors told me that a typical basal cell skin cancer is like getting gently brushed by a bicycle, while melanoma is like getting hit by a truck."

More College Basketball Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Screen Shot 2021-08-18 at 4.10.57 PM
Podcasts

Navigating the Free Agency Waters With Todd Ramasar

The NBA agent joins the ’Crossover Podcast’ to talk free agency, trades and tampering.

May 19, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) scramble for a loose ball in the fourth quarter of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Ranking the Western Conference Standings | The Open Floor Podcast

Who’s at the top of the food chain?

Dick Vitale asks for your support during the press conference at the 16th Annual Dick Vitale Gala held at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota, Friday evening May 7, 2021.
College Basketball

Dick Vitale Cancer Free After Melanoma Diagnosis

Dick Vitale said Thursday he is "cancer clear” ahead of the 2021-22 college basketball season.

Aubameyang-Arsenal-Lacazette
Soccer

Aubameyang, Lacazette Among Arsenal Players to Contract COVID-19

The two forwards were among four players to test positive, with Aubameyang potentially available to face Chelsea.

Ric Flair struts to the ring
Play
Wrestling

Ric Flair Continues to Seize Post-WWE Opportunities

Ric Flair is leading fans on a virtual tour of his home before ‘SummerSlam’ on Saturday.

Roman Reigns cuts a promo on SmackDown
Play
Wrestling

Roman Reigns Still Aims to Be a Source of Inspiration

“I’m blessed to be able to make that kind of difference in the world, which extends deeper than my career. That is the purpose in my life.”

terry-rozier-hornets
NBA

Report: Hornets Sign Rozier to $97 Million Extension

Terry Rozier is staying in Charlotte through 2025-26 after a career year with the Hornets last season.

andy-dalton-justin-fields
NFL

Dalton on Bears QB Competition: 'Right Now It's My Time'

Andy Dalton says Justin Fields will have a great career, but he isn't ceding Chicago's starting job just yet.