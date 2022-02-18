Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Juwan Howard Picks Up Bizarre Technical Foul in Michigan’s Win Over Iowa

Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard won’t be upset that the Wolverines picked up their eighth win in Big Ten play on Thursday, defeating Iowa, 84–79.

However, in pulling out the victory, the third-year head coach picked up two technical fouls. In one instance, he picked up a tech for arguing with a referee on a call. The other foul came in a very bizarre manner.

During the second half of the game, Iowa’s Conor McCaffery made a pass that bounced off the foot of Michigan’s Moussa Diabaté. From there, the ball went flying across the half-court line toward the Wolverines bench.

While McCaffrey attempted to pursue the loose ball, it ended up in the hands of Howard, who had stepped on the court and picked it up. Howard knew right away that he had made a mistake by interfering with a ball in play and laughed about it.

SI Recommends

“I had a brain fart,” Howard said after the game. “As the ball was rolling, just my instincts—I think I’m being helpful. I go and pick up the ball and I’m thinking, ‘You know what, one of their players knocked it out, and they may have touched it,’ but I wasn’t locked in like I should have (been). I picked it up and it ended up being a technical.

“I knew when I got it, I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ That’s when it clicked that it wasn’t the right thing to do. I told the guys in the locker room and also on the court that we coaches make mistakes too. That one’s on me.”

With the win, Michigan (14–10) (8–6) sits a game behind rival Michigan State at seventh in the Big Ten standings. 

More College Basketball Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Eileen-Gu
Olympics

Skier Eileen Gu Wins Second Olympic Gold Medal for China

Gu won the ski halfpipe on Friday for her third medal of the Beijing Games.

AD Injury
NBA

Anthony Davis to Miss At Least Four Weeks With Foot Injury

Davis had already missed 21 games this season.

Clarence Thomas__FSU
College Football

Report: Former Florida State Star Fullback Dies in Car Accident

Clarence “Pooh Bear” Williams, 47, was a fan favorite in the Seminoles backfield during the ‘90s.

packers-flag-stock
NFL

Packers Have Sold Nearly 200,000 Shares in Sixth Stock Sale

The franchise has sold 194,537 shares in 175,874 transactions, earning more than $64.5 million.

UNC-Womens-Basketball
Women's College Basketball

UNC WBB Upsets No. 3 Louisville in Wild Ending

No. 24 UNC snapped Louisville’s seven-game win streak

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady meet on field.
Extra Mustard

NFL.com Ranked All 62 QBs Who Started Games in 2021

The list has some real surprises, including the choice at No. 1.

Dustin-Johnson
Extra Mustard

Dustin Johnson Wears Wayne Gretzky-Inspired Shoes

Johnson has been engaged to Gretzky’s daughter since 2013.

Sep 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons (26) before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
NFL

Report: Lammons Turns Himself in, Charged With Battery

The Chiefs cornerback was reportedly charged with both a felony and gross misdemeanor in connection with the alleged Kamara assault.