According to a report from Graham Coffey of Dawg Sports, the University of Georgia is looking into firing men's basketball coach Tom Crean for breach of contract.

Per the report, the breach of contract review centers around Crean failing to report a physical altercation between assistant coach Wade Mason and director of player personnel Brian Fish. The incident in question allegedly occurred during halftime of Wednesday’s game between Georgia and LSU.

Because the incident was reported to university human resources officials by someone other than Crean, he would be in violation of his contract.

Crean is owed a buyout of $3.6 million, but if he is fired for cause, as Georgia is reportedly examining, the school would not have to pay the buyout.

Georgia is 6–20 overall and 1–12 in SEC play this season. Crean is 47–69 overall since taking over the program prior to the 2018 season.

More College Basketball Coverage:

For more Georgia coverage, visit Dawgs Daily.