Report: Patrick Ewing, Georgetown Reached Contract Extension in 2021

Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing received a contract extension after the 2021 men’s NCAA tournament, according to FanDuel’s Jon Rothstein

The details of Ewing’s contract have not been released.

The Hoyas have struggled this season, entering Saturday with a 6-20 record and an 0-15 mark in Big East play. Ewing helped Georgetown win its first Big East title since 2007 last year, as the Hoyas won the conference tournament after entering as a No. 8 seed. Georgetown then lost to Colorado in the first round of the NCAA tournament. 

Ewing signed a six-year contract with Georgetown in 2017. He sits at 68-79 through five seasons with the Hoyas. Ewing played for Georgetown from 1981-85 before an extensive NBA career, and he entered the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008. 

