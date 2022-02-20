Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Juwan Howard Explains What He Says Led to Physical Altercation With Wisconsin Assistant

Wisconsin’s 77-63 win over Michigan on Sunday was marred by a post-game fracas that began with a verbal confrontation between the teams’ head coaches, Michigan’s Juwan Howard and Wisconsin’s Greg Gard. The spat later turned into a physical altercation.

The conflict peaked when Howard took a swing at Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, with pushing and shoving going on between players and coaches from both sides.

After the game, Howard offered his explanation for what happened, saying that the entire quarrel began when the Badgers took a late timeout as the game was well in hand.

"I thought it was not necessary at that moment, especially being a large lead," Howard said. "To have the timeout be called with three or four seconds to go, I thought that that was, what I felt, wasn't fair to our guys."

SI Recommends

In describing the situation escalating toward a physical conflict, Howard said he was protecting himself after being touched by a Wisconsin coach in what began as a verbal discussion. 

"I think that was very uncalled for for him to touch me as we were verbalizing and communicating with one another," Howard said. "That's what escalated it. ... Touching me unnecessarily when we were talking, at that point I thought that was time to protect myself."

After the game, the Big Ten released a statement saying that the league was in contact with both programs and was assessing the incident, with “swift and appropriate disciplinary action” to follow.

More College Basketball Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Michigan's Juwan Howard contacting a Wisconsin assistant coach.
Play
College Basketball

Michigan Coach Juwan Howard Takes Swing at Wisconsin Assistant Coach

A scuffle broke out after the final buzzer sounded.

By Ben Pickman
Chris Paul standing on the court.
Play
WNBA

CP3 Named Inaugural Kobe and Gigi Bryant Award Recipient

The WNBA is rewarding Paul for his contributions to the advancement of girls‘ and women's basketball, and his advocacy for the league.

By Ben Pickman
aliyah boston
College Basketball

Aliyah Boston Ties SEC Record With 19th Consecutive Double Double

The junior continued her dominant season by making history with the 50th double double of her career.

By Nick Selbe
USATSI_17670287
College Basketball

Report: Ewing, Georgetown Reached Contract Extension in 2021

Ewing is currently in his fifth season as head coach of Georgetown’s coach.

By Madison Williams
Novak Djokovic playing in Dubai.
Play
Tennis

Djokovic Says He’s at His ‘Peak’ Returning to Tour in Dubai

The Serbian tennis star was speaking ahead of his first tournament since being ejected from Australia due to his vaccination status.

By Associated Press
Brock Lesnar holds up the WWE champion belt after wrestling in the Elimination Chamber.
Wrestling

‘Elimination Chamber’ Adds Some Clarity to WWE’s ‘WrestleMania’ Plans

It was finalized that the main event would pit Brock Lesnar against Roman Reigns, but there weren't many additional lineup teases.

By Dave Meltzer, Wrestling Observer
Borussia Dortmund
Soccer

USMNT Star Gio Reyna Injured in Borussia Dortmund Return

Reyna started in his first game since August on Sunday.

By Madison Williams
Finland Hockey
Play
Olympics

Finland Beats ROC for First Olympic Hockey Gold Medal

Finland secured a men’s ice hockey gold medal on Sunday for the first time in 18 Olympic appearances.

By Associated Press