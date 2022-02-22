Recruiting Notebook: Under Armour Next All-America Camp Miami

MIAMI -- As the top underclassmen football recruits worked to get the latest baseline of their ability Sunday at the Under Armour Next All-America Game camp at Ives Estates Park, onlookers speculated on where some of the best in attendance may play at the next level.

Of course the new coaching staffs within the Sunshine State, particularly in Gainesville and just down the road at the the University of Miami, already hold plenty of buzz with the next wave of football prospects looking to make the leap to college football. National champion Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, USC and others were also prevalent in connecting with top performers from the loaded event.

Sports Illustrated filters more than a dozen conversations into the following notebook.

2023 RB Richard Young

The talented back will be busy in March, likely seeing Oklahoma and Georgia in the coming weeks. The rising-senior is working to cut his list and develop official visits, where Ohio State and Alabama are likely to receive a return trip. Oregon and Auburn are also under consideration for visits at some point this spring or potentially into the summer months. Among the in-state programs, Florida has made contact within the new staff and Billy Napier's first impression has been a strong one. Young also mentioned Mario Cristobal's energy and Miami's semi-local pitch as a positive with a lot to sort through in the recruiting process.

2023 OT Lucas Simmons

USC will get the Sweden native on campus for a visit in March and it likely will carry weight considering Lincoln Riley offered Simmons at Oklahoma while Josh Henson was in contact while at Texas A&M, among others now at USC. A positive visit to Los Angeles could go a long way, though more suitors are likely to engage with the 6'7" tackle talent. Florida State is also pushing while in constant communication with Simmons, who may try to visit FSU and rival Florida on the same day in March. A top group of schools should be released soon, with USC and FSU appearing to be locks for the list. Alabama and Georgia have also established contact of late.

2023 WR William Fowles

The wide receiver MVP of the camp despite an injury, the recruiting attention is rolling in for the Miami native. Ole Miss and Michigan State have his attention relative to most recent interest and conversations, with trips to each campus becoming more likely for this spring. Lane Kiffin’s offensive scheme and Mel Tucker’s first visit impression are positives for each out-of-state pitch. Fowles admits leaving Florida is likely at this point and Tennessee is next to get him on campus. Alabama has recently made contact via new assistant Travaris Robinson, too. A fall decision timeline is in the works.

2023 DL Derrick LeBlanc

Ohio State has been viewed as, arguably, the school to beat for LeBlanc's recruitment, but the three-technique projection is keeping an open mind as the 2023 cycle gets fully underway. Florida is making a strong push here and LeBlanc intends to visit the UF campus alongside Walker, his Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola High School teammate, on March 5. He'll be at UCF on March 1, Oklahoma on the 25th, and "hopefully" Miami on the 23rd.

2023 DE Wilky Denaud

The in-state FSU Seminoles will get the pass rusher on campus the weekend of March 5 for a multi-day visit and Florida, the first school to offer, is likely to soon get a visit locked in as well. Penn State is also heavy on the Floridian at this time. Denaud plans on taking official visits later in the process, with the trio of programs likely to receive those trips. A decision could come in the summer or fall depending on what additional options come in for the intriguing edge talent.

2023 DB Elliot Washington

The recent Alabama commitment says his recent trip to Tuscaloosa sealed the deal with his recruitment because of the “home” feeling following his second visit. Washington also cited the coaching staff and the relationship with the players as major reasons why the pick was made. Other programs, like Georgia, Florida, Penn State and others, have remained in communication but the only trip set for the coming weeks is a return to Alabama on March 5.

2023 IOL Rod Kearney

Taking the process slowly at this time, there is no rush with the Orange Park (Fla.) High School standout. FSU is likely to host him on March 5 and he cites a strong relationship with offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Adkins along the way. Arkansas and Michigan are working to set visits with Kearny, who admits the trips could come in April. With a lack of urgency, this recruitment could stretch all the way to the Early Signing Period in December.

2023 OT Payton Kirkland

One of the top offensive tackle prospects in the class of 2023, Kirkland has been coveted nationally dating back to his freshman season. That being said, a school that is picking up moment in his recruitment is closer to home, as Kirkland has received and reciprocated significant interest from the Florida Gators. Kirkland has been in near-daily contact with UF offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton, as well as head coach Billy Napier, and has scheduled a visit to campus on March 5. It is the only visit Kirkland has planned for the month of March at this time. Georgia is beginning to potentially make a push, too.

2023 WR/DB Eugene Wilson

A speedy two-way talent, recruiting has exploded for the Tampa (Fla.) Gaither start in recent weeks. Alabama, Georgia and Penn State offers are the most recent in, with the SEC pair coveting him at receiver while PSU likes him on defense early on. Wilson is leaning defense at this time but is open to the other side of the ball at this time, too. Alabama, Georgia and Florida, which has yet to offer, are likely to host the explosive talent for visits in March. There is no rush to make an early decision, Wilson says.

2023 IOL William Larkins

The Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna interior talent has experience at center and guard through multiple state championship teams and his recruitment is beginning to pick up. Larkins has a pair of visits set for the month of March including Indiana on March 5 and Miami the following weekend. Florida, Michigan and Georgia State are also among those in communication and as camp dates creep closer, showcases at Miami and Florida also seem likely for Larkins.

2023 IDL John Walker

An interior projection who plays with loads of power, especially in his hand usage, Walker has the eyes of programs everywhere and will begin to offer return looks throughout March. Walker has locked in a visit to Florida on March 5 and, as an admitted "last-minute type of person," he's hoping to set up another few stops in the next month. USC is on his radar for an official visit over the summer, as well as Michigan and Ohio State.

2023 OT Rico Jackson

Miami, which signed his 2022 teammate Nyjalik Kelly, as well as Pittsburgh continue to push for the Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard lineman. The Hurricanes resonate as a "dream school" for Jackson, and he will likely return to campus in the coming months. Penn State and Pitt could also be on the visit front in what could be a critical time frame for the blocker considering a spring decision seems possible. Jackson sports a desire to end the process as soon as possible.

2023 RB Joquez Smith

A defending state champion out of Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit, Smith is busy on the trail this spring. In March, he will reciprocate offers from Coastal Carolina and Buffalo with visits during the month. West Virginia offered earlier in the process and a trip to Morgantown is likely for the coming weeks, too. As for a decision timeline, Smith flirted with an early decision but as more offers come in he could play more patient with the process. Keep an eye on Florida State if the in-state dream offer comes in.

2023 OT Ryan Mickow

The Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas offensive tackle has continued to add offers, with Georgia Tech and Florida Atlantic most recently in. The Yellow Jackets will get him on campus in Mach and Pitt, which has yet to offer, is likely to host him in April. Multiple coaches from the Panther staff have been in communication with the 6’6”, 296-pound prospect.

2023 OT Elvin Harris

Still searching for his first offer, programs like Florida State, Pitt and others are in communication with the 6’6”, 320-pounder who played up and down the Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna High School offensive line as a junior en route to another state championship. The in-state Seminoles will get him on campus for a closer look on March 5.

2024 LB Rodney Hill

The linebacker MVP of the event, Hill has an offer from Tennessee he considers his biggest at this time. The Vols are one of seven offers in to his name, with Iowa State and UCF among them. Florida hosted Hill recently and an offer from the Gator staff would go a long way given its his childhood dream school. Hill checked in over 200 pounds en route to a dominant day and he is working to set his next round of visits.

Zach Goodall and Brian Smith contributed to this report.