Former Wolverines quarterback Denard Robinson is returning to Michigan to serve as the program’s assistant director of player personnel on head coach Jim Harbaugh's staff, according to 247Sports’ Chris Hummer.

Robinson recorded a noteworthy career at Michigan from 2009 to 2012. In 2010, Robinson finished sixth in voting for the Heisman Trophy, set the FBS record for rushing yards as a quarterback and became the only player in FBS history to throw and rush for 1,500 yards in a single season while earning All-American honors.

He also played an integral part in helping Michigan record an 11–2 mark in 2011 and the program’s only victory against the Buckeyes prior to the Wolverines defeating Ohio State in the 2021 season.

After Michigan, the Jaguars drafted Robinson in the fifth round of 2013 NFL draft. Robinson spent four seasons in Jacksonville before going on to play for the Atlanta Legends in the Alliance of American Football in 2018 as backup running back.

However, once the AAF ended its operations in 2019, Robinson joined the coaching staff at Jacksonville University as an offensive analyst before moving on to serving as the offensive quality control coach for the Jaguars in 2020.

Under the leadership of former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, Robinson moved to the Jacksonville’s front office to serve as a college scouting assistant.

