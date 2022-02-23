Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Former Michigan QB Denard Robinson Joins Wolverines Coaching Staff

Former Wolverines quarterback Denard Robinson is returning to Michigan to serve as the program’s assistant director of player personnel on head coach Jim Harbaugh's staff, according to 247Sports’ Chris Hummer.

Robinson recorded a noteworthy career at Michigan from 2009 to 2012. In 2010, Robinson finished sixth in voting for the Heisman Trophy, set the FBS record for rushing yards as a quarterback and became the only player in FBS history to throw and rush for 1,500 yards in a single season while earning All-American honors. 

He also played an integral part in helping Michigan record an 11–2 mark in 2011 and the program’s only victory against the Buckeyes prior to the Wolverines defeating Ohio State in the 2021 season.

SI Recommends

After Michigan, the Jaguars drafted Robinson in the fifth round of 2013 NFL draft. Robinson spent four seasons in Jacksonville before going on to play for the Atlanta Legends in the Alliance of American Football in 2018 as backup running back.

However, once the AAF ended its operations in 2019, Robinson joined the coaching staff at Jacksonville University as an offensive analyst before moving on to serving as the offensive quality control coach for the Jaguars in 2020.

Under the leadership of former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, Robinson moved to the Jacksonville’s front office to serve as a college scouting assistant. 

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Kobe Bryant Shaquille O'Neal
Extra Mustard

Report: HBO Could Produce Show on Kobe, Shaq-Era Lakers

HBO’s next show about the Lakers could be based around Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal and Los Angeles’ three-peat.

By Daniel Chavkin
nhl-power-rankings-panic-meter-leafs
NHL

Power Rankings: It's Time to Check the Panic Meter

Evaluating each team on a scale of ‘calm, cool, collected’ to ‘what is happening?!?!’ Plus, some reshuffling in the top 10.

By Kate Yanchulis
Indian Wells, CA, USA; Andy Murray (GBR) hits a shot during his second round match against Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
Tennis

Andy Murray Criticizes Gender Pay Gap at Dubai Championships

The British player said this is “a big step backwards” for tennis.

By Madison Williams
Colin Kaepernick with a mask on.
NFL

Colin Kaepernick Initiative Will Offer Free Secondary Autopsies

The objective is to eliminate concerns about reliability and objectivity of the first autopsy conducted.

By Associated Press
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain arrives for a press conference during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just outside of Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Racing

Lewis Hamilton Calls For ‘More Women in the Stewards' Room’

The Mercedes driver said Formula One needs unbiased stewards, adding that there should be more diversity in the room that makes the decisions.

By Madeline Coleman
Goalkeeper Hope Solo during a USWNT match in 2016.
Soccer

Hope Solo Says USWNT Settlement Is ‘Not A Huge Win’

Solo has a separate lawsuit against U.S. Soccer, which she says “still stands.”

By Dan Lyons
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst speaks at the annual shareholders meeting.
NFL

Packers GM Gutekunst Won’t Entertain ‘Hypotheticals’ on Rodgers Trade

He did imply that this offseason has been much smoother in regard to conversations with the franchise quarterback.

By Zach Koons
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates with teammates after completing a touchdown pass making him the all time leader in touchdown passes in the first quarter during their football game Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Green Bay Packers center Lucas Patrick (62) Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Yosh Nijman (73) Gpg Packers Vs Browns 12252021 0002
Play
Betting

How Aaron Rodgers' 2022 Team Affects Futures Betting

Aaron Rodgers' future is yet again uncertain. Analyzing the future odds for teams that could be fits for the Packers' quarterback this upcoming season.

By Kyle Wood