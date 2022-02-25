Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Louisiana Tech Duo Notches 40-Point Game, 20-Point Triple-Double

Louisiana Tech women's basketball earned a 90–80 win in a double-overtime thriller against Rice on Thursday. But even more fascinating was the play of two Lady Techsters, who reached a milestone that has not taken place in 20 years in Division I basketball.

Louisiana Tech’s Anna Larr Roberson and Keiunna Walker became the first pair of Division I teammates in two decades to have 40 points and a 20-point triple double in the same game. 

Roberson finished the game with 44 points—the fifth-most points ever scored in a single game for the Techsters—on 20-of-28 shooting from the floor, becoming the 13th player in program history to score 40 or more points in a single game.

SI Recommends

Walker’s stat line is only the program’s fourth triple-double ever, and it consisted of 27 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists along with five steals.  

Louisiana Tech (16–10) will return to action on Saturday at a home against North Texas for a battle for first place in the Conference USA west division as Walker and Roberson lead the way.

More College Basketball Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Alex Len
NBA

Kings, Nuggets Lock Arms Before Game in Support of Ukraine

The two teams joined together, amplifying a message of “NO WAR”.

By Wilton Jackson
DeMar DeRozan
NBA

DeMar DeRozan Delivers Late-Game And-One to Secure Bulls Win

The five-time All-Star delivered once again for Chicago with the game on the line.

By Wilton Jackson
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston is introduced
College Basketball

Aliyah Boston Sets SEC Record With 20 Consecutive Double-Doubles

The junior continued her dominance on Thursday, recording the 51st double-double of her career.

By Wilton Jackson
Fred Hoiberg gives a thumbs up during a Nebraska men's basketball game.
College Basketball

Nebraska Announces MBB Coach Fred Hoiberg Will Return

Amid a third straight losing season, the university issued a statement on Thursday regarding Hoiberg's future with the program.

By Jelani Scott
Vitali Klitschko
Boxing

Ukrainian Boxer Vitali Klitschko ‘Prepared to Fight’ Russian Forces

The former heavyweight champion boxer, along with his brother Wladimir, feel that it is an obligation to fight for their country.

By Wilton Jackson
Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski (left) greets Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim prior to a game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Extra Mustard

Coach K Calls in to Jim Boeheim’s Radio Show

Krzyzewski called in as “Mike from Durham” ahead of Syracuse-Duke this weekend.

By Madison Williams
The gates are locked during the MLB lockout delaying spring training at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida on February 22, 2022.
MLB

MLBPA Modifies Two Minor CBA Proposals As Deadline Approaches

MLB players and owners continue to make minimal progress towards a new CBA as the Feb. 28 deadline looms.

By Jelani Scott
Joe Buck (left) with Troy Aikman (right).
NFL

ESPN Reportedly Eyeing Al Michaels, Joe Buck to Pair With Aikman

This comes a day after the news dropped that Troy Aikman is likely headed to ESPN next season.

By Madison Williams