Louisiana Tech Duo Notches 40-Point Game, 20-Point Triple-Double

Louisiana Tech women's basketball earned a 90–80 win in a double-overtime thriller against Rice on Thursday. But even more fascinating was the play of two Lady Techsters, who reached a milestone that has not taken place in 20 years in Division I basketball.

Louisiana Tech’s Anna Larr Roberson and Keiunna Walker became the first pair of Division I teammates in two decades to have 40 points and a 20-point triple double in the same game.

Roberson finished the game with 44 points—the fifth-most points ever scored in a single game for the Techsters—on 20-of-28 shooting from the floor, becoming the 13th player in program history to score 40 or more points in a single game.

Walker’s stat line is only the program’s fourth triple-double ever, and it consisted of 27 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists along with five steals.

Louisiana Tech (16–10) will return to action on Saturday at a home against North Texas for a battle for first place in the Conference USA west division as Walker and Roberson lead the way.

