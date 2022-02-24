Skip to main content
UConn Star Paige Bueckers Will Return to Huskies’ Lineup Following Knee Surgery

UConn star Paige Bueckers will return to the Huskies starting lineup when the team faces St. John’s on Friday, the team announced. 

The Huskies tweeted a hype video of Bueckers, saying “she’s back.”

The news of Bueckers’s return comes three days after UConn coach Geno Auriemma said it was unlikely that the star player would return for the team’s final three regular season. 

Bueckers has not played in a game for the Huskies since Dec. 5 against Notre Dame. She underwent surgery on Dec. 13 to repair an anterior tibial plateau fracture and lateral meniscus tear.

More than a week ago, Bueckers returned to the court for the first time in team practice wearing a brace. 

Bueckers averaged 21.2 points per game through the six games that she played in the 2021-22 season. 

