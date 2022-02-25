Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

NCAA Updates Marijuana Testing Policies By Increasing Threshold Levels

The NCAA announced some major news on Friday regarding their THC testing policies.

In a press release, the NCAA announced that this week’s Committee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports meeting resulted in the increase of THC threshold levels for college athletes. 

Going off of the threshold levels put in place by the World Anti-Doping Agency, the committee agreed to raise the amount from 35 to 150 nanograms per milliliter, if a student tests positive for having THC in their system.

SI Recommends

“Reconsidering the NCAA approach to cannabis testing and management is consistent with feedback from membership on how to better support and educate student-athletes in a society with rapidly evolving public health and cultural views regarding cannabis use,” said Dr. Brian Hainline, the NCAA's chief medical officer. “Marijuana is not considered a performance-enhancing substance, but it remains important for member schools to engage student-athletes regarding substance use prevention and provide management and support when appropriate.”

The committee also proposed a new penalty structure for college athletes who test positive for THC in NCAA drug testing. 

If the student has one positive test, then there is, “No loss of eligibility if the school provides a management plan and education for the student-athlete.” A second positive test has the same outcome, except with the consequence of missing 25% of regular-season contests if they did not previously follow the management plan. Then, a third positive test follows the same rules, but the student would be required to miss 50% of regular-season contests if they did not follow their school's management plan.

More College Sports Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Cade Cunningham
NBA

NBA Rookie Rankings: Post-All-Star Resolutions for Top Picks

Handing out goals for the top eight picks as the NBA enters the stretch-run.

By Michael Shapiro
IOC president Thomas Bach speaks during the closing ceremony for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games
Olympics

IOC: Sports Should Cancel or Postpone Events in Russia

Russia officially breached the Olympic Truce when they invaded Ukraine this week.

By Associated Press
Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero
Extra Mustard

Paolo Banchero to Appear in NBA 2K22

The Duke freshman becomes the first active college player to appear in the video game series.

By Madison Williams
Start of the Formula 1 VTB Russian Grand Prix 2021, 15th round of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft from September 24 to 26, 2021 on the Sochi Autodrom, in Sochi, Russia -
Racing

F1 Says It's ‘Impossible’ to Hold Russian Grand Prix

The decision comes after drivers either outright said they wouldn't compete or called for it to be pulled following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

By Madeline Coleman
Feb 23, 2022; Jupiter, FL, USA; Baseball fans stand outside a gate in hopes of getting autographs from MLB players who attend contract negotiations at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida on February 23, 2022.
Play
MLB

This Is Baseball’s Most Important Weekend in Two Decades

What you need to know as MLB and the MLBPA try to make a deal before Monday’s deadline to start the season on time.

By Tom Verducci
europa
Soccer

Europa League Last-16 Draw: Barça to face Galatasaray

Here are the upcoming fixtures for the Europa League round of 16.

By Andrew Gastelum
AP22056073299309
Play
Betting

DeRozan's Clutch Shot Headlines Return of NBA Games

DeMar DeRozan continued his clutch play Thursday night in a Bulls win.

By Kyle Wood
World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia
Tennis

Daniil Medvedev Wants to ‘Promote Peace’

The Russian tennis player spoke about the Russia-Ukraine military conflict on Thursday.

By Madison Williams