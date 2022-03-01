Skip to main content
Breaking Down McDonald's All American Rosters
Breaking Down McDonald's All American Rosters

Week 15: SBLIVE/SI Power 25 National Boys Basketball Rankings

Bishop Gorman falls in heartbreaking fashion, ending their bid for a 10th straight state title.

The Power 25, presented by Discount Tire, is a collaboration between SBLive and Sports Illustrated.

Power 25 rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Andy Buhler and SI Director of Basketball Recruiting Jason Jordan based on observations and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the country.

Find the complete breakdown of the latest Power 25 national boys basketball rankings here.

Week 15

1. Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, Kan.) (25-1)

2. Duncanville (Duncanville, Tex.) (30-1)

3. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (21-4)

4. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) (19-4)

5. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) (29-1)

6. Richardson (Richardson, Tex.) (32-1)

7. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (22-2)

8. La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.) (21-4)

9. Camden (Camden, N.J.) (23-2)

10. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) (29-7)

11. Dr. Phillips (Orlando, Fla.) (25-5)

12. Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) (23-2)

13. North Little Rock (Little Rock, Ark.) (25-3)

14. Corona Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (30-1)

15. Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.) (22-4)

16. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (30-1)

17. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (24-4)

18. Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn, Ill.) (30-1)

19. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.) (25-4)

20. Centerville (Centerville, Oh.) (25-0)

21. Pebblebrook (Mableton, Ga.) (23-2)

22. Greensboro Day (Greensboro, N.C.) (32-4)

23. Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, Utah) (14-10)

24. Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Md.) (19-3)

25. Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, N.Y.) (24-3)

Who qualifies for the Power 25?

In order to qualify, programs must be either affiliated with the state high school athletic association in the state it resides in or recognized by the association and allowed to play member high schools in its home state.

