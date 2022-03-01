Skip to main content
Utah State Announces Football Coach Blake Anderson’s Son Has Died

Utah State’s athletic director John Hartwell announced on Twitter that head coach Blake Anderson’s son has died. 

“On behalf of Utah State University, the athletics department and the football program, our thoughts and prayers are with coach Blake Anderson and his family following the tragic death of his son,” the statement reads. 

Anderson has two sons, Coleton and Cason, and three daughters, Callie, Collins and Ellison. It has not been reported which son died. 

The head coach shared Coleton, Cason and Callie with his late wife, Wendy, who died of cancer in August 2019. After his wife’s death, Anderson said he finds “peace” knowing she is in heaven. 

“The only thing I can think of that gives me any peace at all, it’s just knowing that the reward that is waiting for her in heaven,” he said in an ESPN documentary. “I know she has it now.”

Anderson led Utah State to an 11–3 record with a Mountain West championship in his first season with the school last year. He previously coached Arkansas State for seven seasons, compiling a 51–37 record. 

