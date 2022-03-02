Skip to main content
Georgetown Releases Statement in Support for Patrick Ewing

Georgetown director of athletics Lee Reed released a statement on Wednesday to show support for the school’s men’s basketball coach, Patrick Ewing, as their disappointing season nears an end. The Hoyas are 6–22 on the season and are 0–17 in conference play. They’ve also lost their last 18 games. 

“As a university with high standards and expectations for both academic and athletic excellence, we all share the disappointment of a difficult season,” Reed said in the statement. “In this ever evolving landscape of college athletics we are committed to Coach Ewing, and we are working with him to evaluate every aspect of the men’s basketball program to make the necessary changes for him to put us back on the path to success for next year.”

Ewing is finishing up his fifth season at Georgetown where he has compiled a 68–81 record. The former Knicks star was on top of the world last year when he coached the Hoyas to a Big East championship and the team’s first NCAA tournament appearance since 2015, but it’s been a long fall from grace. Georgetown’s regular season will come to an end on Saturday against Xavier. Still, it doesn’t sound like the program will look elsewhere for a coach. 

“Coach Ewing’s dedication as well as his success in last year’s BIF EAST Tournament is a testament to his leadership,” the statement read. “This gives us confidence that he can strengthen our program going forward.”

