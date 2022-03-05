For Coach K’s final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday, Duke invited all 208 former players to watch Duke face its rival, UNC.

96 of those players will be in attendance on Saturday night. Their times at Duke span the 42 years that Mike Krzyzewski has served as the program's coach.

“The Brotherhood,” as Duke players call their exclusive group, will have a strong presence for their former coach.

Missing from the list are various current NBA players, including big names such as Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett, Jayson Tatum, Luke Kennard and Kyrie Irving, to name a few.

Out of 13 Duke players with retired jerseys, seven who played under Coach K will be at the game: J.J. Redick (4), Jason Williams (22), Shelden Williams (23), Shane Battier (31), Christian Laettner (32), Grant Hill (33) and Danny Ferry (35).

More College Basketball Coverage: