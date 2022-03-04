Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Ticket Prices Soar For Coach K's Final Home Game
Ticket Prices Soar For Coach K's Final Home Game

Every Duke Player Who Played for Coach K is Invited to Saturday’s Game Vs. UNC

Coach K’s 42-year long career coaching at Duke will come to an end on Saturday versus rival UNC.

Seats to the game are selling at record-breaking prices, but there will also be space in Cameron Indoor for all of the players that Mike Krzyzewski coached— and all 208 of them are invited.

So far, around 80 former Duke players confirmed their attendance for Saturday’s primetime game.

The News & Observer confirmed players like Kenny Dennard, Gene Banks, Christian Laettner, Grant Hill, Shelden Williams, Andre Dawkins and JJ Redick will be in attendance. Additionally, recent players who are currently playing in the NBA, such as Grayson Allen, will take a pitstop during their season to Durham for the game.

SI Recommends

ESPN analyst and former Duke player Jay Bilas will also be in attendance, but he will be calling the game for ESPN, which will have nearly 100 employees working at the game. 

Arguably one of the biggest college basketball games of all time will begin at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday.

More College Basketball Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Adam Cole ties Hangman Page to the ring ropes
Play
Wrestling

Preview and Predictions for AEW’s ‘Revolution’

With two mainstays absent, Sunday’s pay-per-view will be a showcase for the wealth of talent the company employs.

By Joseph Currier, Wrestling Observer
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
Extra Mustard

Mahomes Reacts to NFL Network's Video of QBs in 40-Yard Dash

Mahomes: “Y’all didn’t have to put me in that group getting left like that.”

By Wilton Jackson
Loyola Chicago's Lucas Williamson
Play
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: The Dash to the Big Dance Is Here

Plus, can Wisconsin get a No. 1 seed? Updating our men's field of 68 ahead of a critical week.

By Kevin Sweeney
AP22063205051513 (1)
Play
Extra Mustard

TNT's Charles Barkley Says Lakers Shouldn't Be in Primetime

The Lakers (27-35) have lost four straight since the All-Star Break

By Jelani Scott
Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jorge Masvidal (L) talks with UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik (R) during weigh-ins for UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
Play
MMA

Masvidal-Covington Carrying the Brunt of Excitement for UFC 272

UFC 272 lacks a title fight, but the welterweight grudge match could be explosive if Covington and Masvidal deliver in the cage.

By Justin Barrasso
Amari Cooper stands on the field.
Play
Fantasy

Best Fantasy Landing Spots for Amari Cooper

If the Cowboys release their veteran wideout, he could produce good numbers with one of these eight teams.

By Matt De Lima
Cricket star Shane Warne during an all-star match in New York.
Cricket

Australian Cricketer Shane Warne Dies at 52

The bowler led Australia to three World Cup titles.

By Madison Williams
barkley-rodgers
Play
Extra Mustard

Charles Barkley Has Brutal Comparison for Aaron Rodgers

Charles Barkley roasts Aaron Rodgers, 'greedy' NFL quarterbacks

By Jimmy Traina