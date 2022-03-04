Coach K’s 42-year long career coaching at Duke will come to an end on Saturday versus rival UNC.

Seats to the game are selling at record-breaking prices, but there will also be space in Cameron Indoor for all of the players that Mike Krzyzewski coached— and all 208 of them are invited.

So far, around 80 former Duke players confirmed their attendance for Saturday’s primetime game.

The News & Observer confirmed players like Kenny Dennard, Gene Banks, Christian Laettner, Grant Hill, Shelden Williams, Andre Dawkins and JJ Redick will be in attendance. Additionally, recent players who are currently playing in the NBA, such as Grayson Allen, will take a pitstop during their season to Durham for the game.

ESPN analyst and former Duke player Jay Bilas will also be in attendance, but he will be calling the game for ESPN, which will have nearly 100 employees working at the game.

Arguably one of the biggest college basketball games of all time will begin at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday.

