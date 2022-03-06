It's the most wonderful time of the year for college basketball fans—conference tournament season, the last step before true March Madness.

Sure, the season has seen its fair share of overtime sendoffs and chaotic upsets, perhaps none that will be remembered more than North Carolina’s season-ending upset of Duke. But now with the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season closed, the 15 teams are preparing for their next chapter in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The ACC announced this year's men's tournament bracket soon after the final buzzer sounded on UNC's 94–81 victory at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday night.

Duke (26–5, 16–4 ACC) had already locked in the No. 1 seed heading into the regular season finale. No. 2 Notre Dame (22–9, 15–5), No. 3 North Carolina (23–8, 15–5) and No. 4 Miami (22–9, 14–6) round out the top four who also snagged double byes, not seeing action until Thursday. Meanwhile, six teams will battle on Tuesday, officially kicking off the tournament.

Here is this year's ACC tournament schedule.

Tuesday, March 8

First Round

2 p.m. – No. 12 Pitt vs. No. 13 Boston College (ACC Network)

4:30 p.m. – No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 15 NC State (ACC Network)

7 p.m. – No. 11 Louisville vs. No. 14 Georgia Tech (ACC Network)



Wednesday, March 9

Second Round

Noon – No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Syracuse (ESPN)

2:30 p.m. – No. 5 Wake Forest vs. Pitt/Boston College winner (ESPN)

7 p.m. – No. 7 Virginia Tech vs. Clemson/NC State winner (ESPN2/ESPNU)

9:30 p.m. – No. 6 Virginia vs. Louisville/Georgia Tech winner (ESPN2)



Thursday, March 10

Quarterfinals

Noon – No. 1 Duke vs. Wednesday Noon winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. – No. 4 Miami vs. Wednesday 2:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

7 p.m. – No. 2 Notre Dame vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. – No. 3 North Carolina vs. Wednesday 9:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)



Friday, March 11

Semifinals

7 p.m. – Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN/ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. – Thursday evening winners (ESPN/ESPN2)



Saturday, March 12

Championship

8:30 p.m. – Semifinal winners (ESPN)



