Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
UNC Spoils Coach K’s Final Home Game
UNC Spoils Coach K’s Final Home Game

2022 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket Released

It's the most wonderful time of the year for college basketball fans—conference tournament season, the last step before true March Madness. 

Sure, the season has seen its fair share of overtime sendoffs and chaotic upsets, perhaps none that will be remembered more than North Carolina’s season-ending upset of Duke. But now with the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season closed, the 15 teams are preparing for their next chapter in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The ACC announced this year's men's tournament bracket soon after the final buzzer sounded on UNC's 94–81 victory at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday night. 

Duke (26–5, 16–4 ACC) had already locked in the No. 1 seed heading into the regular season finale. No. 2 Notre Dame (22–9, 15–5), No. 3 North Carolina (23–8, 15–5) and No. 4 Miami (22–9, 14–6) round out the top four who also snagged double byes, not seeing action until Thursday. Meanwhile, six teams will battle on Tuesday, officially kicking off the tournament. 

SI Recommends

Here is this year's ACC tournament schedule. 

Tuesday, March 8
First Round
2 p.m. – No. 12 Pitt vs. No. 13 Boston College (ACC Network)
4:30 p.m. – No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 15 NC State (ACC Network)
7 p.m. – No. 11 Louisville vs. No. 14 Georgia Tech (ACC Network)

Wednesday, March 9
Second Round
Noon – No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Syracuse (ESPN)
2:30 p.m. – No. 5 Wake Forest vs. Pitt/Boston College winner (ESPN)
7 p.m. – No. 7 Virginia Tech vs. Clemson/NC State winner (ESPN2/ESPNU)
9:30 p.m. – No. 6 Virginia vs. Louisville/Georgia Tech winner (ESPN2)

Thursday, March 10
Quarterfinals
Noon – No. 1 Duke vs. Wednesday Noon winner (ESPN/ESPN2)
2:30 p.m. – No. 4 Miami vs. Wednesday 2:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)
7 p.m. – No. 2 Notre Dame vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)
9:30 p.m. – No. 3 North Carolina vs. Wednesday 9:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

Friday, March 11
Semifinals
7 p.m. – Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN/ESPN2)
9:30 p.m. – Thursday evening winners (ESPN/ESPN2)

Saturday, March 12
Championship
8:30 p.m. – Semifinal winners (ESPN)

More College Basketball Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Jorge Masvidal of the United States holds his hands up against Kamaru Usman of Nigera during the Welterweight Title bout of UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 25, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.
MMA

UFC 272 Live Blog: Masvidal-Covington Tops Main Card

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington headline UFC 272, each seeking to remain top contenders in the welterweight division.

By Justin Barrasso
Duke guard Grayson Allen talks with head coach Mike Krzyzewski during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament against Notre Dame in Washington, March 10, 2016. Allen is now with the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.
College Basketball

Grayson Allen Sinks Free Throw for Charity at Duke-UNC Game

Allen’s feel-good moment came 24 hours after the Bucks guard played the Bulls.

By Jelani Scott
Coach Mike Krzyzewski cries after season-ending loss to UNC
Play
College Basketball

Coach K Apologizes to Fans After ‘Unacceptable’ Loss to UNC

The 75-year-old coach also quickly reminded fans that Duke’s superb season is not over yet.

By Jelani Scott
Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski bows his head during the national anthem prior to a game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Play
College Basketball

Duke Fans in Disbelief After UNC Spoils Coach K’s Home Finale

Camera operators were more than happy to give Duke’s haters what they wanted after Saturday’s upset, providing shot after shot of crying fans.

By SI Staff
Mar 5, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5), North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) and forward Brady Manek (45) fight for a loose ball during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
College Basketball

UNC Spoils Coach K’s Final Home Game With Second-Half Surge

The Tar Heels powered to a 55-point second half with four players scoring 20 points or more to pull off a shocking upset.

By Madeline Coleman
Surrounded by former players, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski applauds while being recognized prior to the team's NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Durham, N.C., Saturday, March 5, 2022. The matchup is Krzyzewski's final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
College Basketball

Coach K Savored the Moment in His Final Home Game at Duke

It was a well-deserved moment for Coach K in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

By Wilton Jackson
Feb 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts during the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers won 111-110.
NBA

Report: Lakers Consider A Russell Westbrook Return in 2022 ‘Impossible’

Westbrook’s relationship with the organization has reportedly soured.

By Jelani Scott
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (DL05) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
NFL

Jordan Davis Runs Blazing 40-Yard Dash at NFL Combine

The 341-pound lineman clocked a wildly fast 40-yard dash time.

By Wilton Jackson