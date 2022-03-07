Skip to main content
NCAAB
South Carolina Remains No. 1 in Women’s AP Poll Despite SEC Title Game Loss

South Carolina remained No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll Monday despite suffering its second loss of the season.

The Gamecocks (29-2) in the Southeastern Conference Tournament title game Sunday, but stayed atop the poll, edging No. 2 Stanford.

South Carolina received 17 first-place votes from the 30-member national media panel. Stanford, which won the Pac-12 tournament, got 11 first-place ballots. North Carolina State was No. 3 with two top votes. Baylor and Louisville rounded out the top five.

The Gamecocks’ loss snapped an 18-game winning streak for the team, which has gone 11-0 against ranked opponents this season.

“We’ve put ourselves in a really good position. Going into the NCAA Tournament it doesn’t feel good, but we’ve got a lot of feel-goods throughout the season that we’ll draw on,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said after the loss Sunday. “The ultimate goal is still very much in front of us, and we’ll buckle down and try not to be the sad faces that are in the locker room today in the next couple of weeks.”

It’s the second time this season that the Gamecocks still were No. 1 after losing a game.

Kentucky jumped into the poll at No. 16 after also beating then-No. 6 LSU and No. 18 Tennessee in the SEC tournament. Kentucky was ranked for the first 11 weeks of the season before falling out in the middle of January. The Wildcats have now won 10 straight games to get back in the AP Top 25.

UConn was sixth, with Texas, Iowa — jumping four spots from No. 12 — LSU and Iowa State rounding out the top 10. The Big 12 is the only Power Five conference yet to begin its tournament.

Central Florida earned its first ranking ever, coming into the poll at No. 25. UCF has won 10 straight games and is the top seed in the American Athletic Conference tournament that begins Tuesday.

Florida, Georgia and Georgia Tech all fell out of the Top 25.

The final poll of the season will be released next Monday, a day after the NCAA announces this season’s field of 68 teams.

New top 25 (as of March 7):

  1. South Carolina (17 first-place votes)
  2. Stanford (11)
  3. North Carolina State (2)
  4. Baylor
  5. Louisville
  6. UConn
  7. Texas
  8. Iowa
  9. LSU
  10. Iowa State
  11. Indiana
  12. Michigan
  13. Maryland
  14. Ohio State
  15. BYU
  16. Kentucky
  17. Virginia Tech
  18. North Carolina
  19. Tennessee
  20. Arizona
  21. Oklahoma
  22. Notre Dame
  23. Florida Gulf Coast
  24. Princeton
  25. UCF

Others receiving votes: Villanova 32, Miami (FL) 24, Ole Miss 22, Colorado 12, Georgia Tech 9, Georgia 7, Toledo 7, Florida 7, Nebraska 4, Oregon 3, Kansas 3, Utah 2, IUPUI 1

