Jackson State coach Deion Sanders revealed that he had surgery to amputate two toes on his left foot following a bout with three life-threatening blood clots.

Sanders detailed his experience in his “Coach Prime“ series, produced by SMAC Entertainment and Barstool Sports, which required a three-week stay at a Mississippi hospital. The amputation removed his big toe and second toe on his left foot.

Sanders spent the later part of the 2021 season in a wheelchair. His blood clot diagnosis led to the revelation that his family has a history of blood clots, and there was a risk that he would need to have his leg amputated from below the knee.

“The hardest thing of it all was to look down there and see that, and understand that once upon a time, you were this type of athlete,” Sanders said. “And you don’t even know if you’re gonna walk because all you feel is pain, and you just want to get out of this hospital. You just want to get out.”

In his second season with Jackson State, Sanders guided the Tigers to an 11–2 record and SWAC championship.

“It’s been a long journey. I am on the road back,” Sanders said, per USA Today. “But I am here and I am thankful.”

More College Football Coverage: