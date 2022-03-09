Every Team That Has Received an Automatic Bid to the Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament

The time has almost come for March Madness, but a select few teams have already found out that they will keep dancing beyond the conference tournaments.

Some won the conference title outright while others have a more complicated twist because of the reclassification process. But the field largely won’t be determined until Selection Sunday when as the Ivy League, SEC, Atlantic 10, American and Big Ten play out their respective conference championships.

Here’s the running list of who has snagged their NCAA men’s basketball tournament ticket.

Atlantic Sun: Jacksonville State (21–10)

Big South: Longwood (26–6)

Colonial: Delaware (22–12)

Horizon: Wright State (21–13)

Missouri Valley: Loyola Chicago (25–7)

Northeast: Bryant (22–9)

Ohio Valley: Murray State (30–2)

Southern: Chattanooga (27–7)

Sun Belt: Georgia State (18–10)

Upcoming conference championship games (all times E.T.):

Tuesday: Summit (9 p.m.), West Coast (9 p.m.)

Wednesday: Patriot (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday: America East (11 a.m.), Mid-Eastern (1 p.m.), Metro Atlantic (4 p.m.), Big 12 (6 p.m.), Mountain West (6 p.m.), Southwestern (6 p.m.), Big East (6:30 p.m.), Mid-American (7:30 p.m.), Big Sky (8 p.m.), ACC (8:30 p.m.), Conference USA (8:30 p.m.), Pac-12 (9 p.m.), Southland (9:30 p.m.), Western (10 p.m.), Big West (11:30 p.m.)

Sunday: Ivy (Noon), SEC (1 p.m.), Atlantic 10 (1 p.m.), American (3:15 p.m.), Big Ten (3:30 p.m.)

More College Basketball Coverage: