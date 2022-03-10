Georgia men’s basketball coach Tom Crean will no longer be with the Bulldogs, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Thursday.

Georgia has initiated the process to terminate his employment and owes him $3.2 million to finish out his contract, per Thamel’s report.

Crean’s stint with Georgia began in 2018. After four seasons, Crean led the Bulldogs to a 6–26 record, the worst by any SEC team this year, setting the conference record for most losses in a single season.

In his four seasons, the Georgia never finished higher than 10th in the SEC and never made it to the NCAA tournament. The last time the Bulldogs played in Big Dance was back in 2015.

Crean’s final game as head coach was on Wednesday, which the Bulldogs lost 86–51 to Vanderbilt in the first round of the SEC tournament.

There has been no updates on any potential hiring to fill Crean’s spot.

