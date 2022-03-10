Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Watch: Bob Huggins Ejected From Big 12 Tournament Game vs. Kansas

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins was ejected with 9:59 to play in the first half of Thursday’s Big 12 quarterfinal game against Kansas.

Huggins received a double-technical and was ejected from the game after arguing with an official following what he believed to be a missed foul call.

At just over the halfway point of the first half when Huggins was ejected, the No. 9 seed Mountaineers were already trailing top-seeded Jayhawks by 15.

SI Recommends

While Kansas is battling for a top-seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament, West Virginia would likely have to win the Big 12 tournament to make the field. 

It’s been an uncharacteristically difficult year for West Virginia, as the Mountaineers are 16–16 overall and 4–14 in Big 12 play.

More College Basketball Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Freddie Freeman
Play
MLB

The MLB Lockout Is Over. Now the Chaos Begins

Get ready for a free-agent frenzy, a mad dash of trades and spring training games.

By Emma Baccellieri
Michigan coach Juwan Howard talks to his team
Play
College Basketball

Juwan Howard Is Back, but Michigan’s Rollercoaster Continues

The Wolverines’ coach returned from his suspension, only to lose to an Indiana team that really needed the win to help its NCAA tournament chances.

By Kevin Sweeney
Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim
Play
College Basketball

Jim Boeheim: Officials ‘Didn’t Do Their Jobs’ on Wednesday

The Syracuse head coach disagreed with how the officials handled his son’s punch, which turned into a one-game suspension after no foul was called.

By Madison Williams
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski works the bench in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse during quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in New York.
Play
College Basketball

Duke‘s Coaching Staff, Team ‘Throwing Up‘ Wednesday Due to Bug

The Blue Devils may have beat Syracuse to play another day in the ACC tournament, but some members had another fight—a stomach bug.

By Madeline Coleman
Nov 5, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves players and team pose with the Commissioner’s Trophy during the World Series championship rally at Truist Park.
Play
Betting

MLB World Series Future Odds: Dodgers Lead Pack as Baseball Returns

The Dodgers are the World Series betting favorites at SI Sportsbook, followed by the Astros and Blue Jays.

By Matt Ehalt
Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski
College Basketball

Coach K Comments on ‘Unfortunate’ Suspension for Buddy Boeheim

The Orange senior missed Thursday’s game vs. the Blue Devils due to a one-game suspension.

By Madison Williams
mlb logo (1)
Play
MLB

Report: MLB, Players Reach Agreement on New CBA

On the 99th day of the lockout, the two sides have finally agreed to start the 2022 regular season on April 7.

By Nick Selbe
Trey Flowers
Play
NFL

Report: Lions to Release Trey Flowers Next Week

The defensive end had spent the past three seasons in Detroit after arriving through free agency.

By Daniel Chavkin