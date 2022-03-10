West Virginia coach Bob Huggins was ejected with 9:59 to play in the first half of Thursday’s Big 12 quarterfinal game against Kansas.

Huggins received a double-technical and was ejected from the game after arguing with an official following what he believed to be a missed foul call.

At just over the halfway point of the first half when Huggins was ejected, the No. 9 seed Mountaineers were already trailing top-seeded Jayhawks by 15.

While Kansas is battling for a top-seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament, West Virginia would likely have to win the Big 12 tournament to make the field.

It’s been an uncharacteristically difficult year for West Virginia, as the Mountaineers are 16–16 overall and 4–14 in Big 12 play.

