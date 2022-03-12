A class of 2023 five-star football recruit has reportedly signed a name, image and likeness deal with a school’s collective that could be worth more than $8 million by the end of junior year of college, according to The Athletic.

This is believed to be the largest NIL deal by a non-professional athlete.

Per the report, the unnamed rising star would be paid $350,000 “almost immediately” and then receive monthly payments that would increase to more than $2 million a year when the athlete is on campus. In exchange, he will make public appearances and play a role in social media promotions as well as participate in other NIL activities.

According to The Athletic, this athlete has not signed a letter of intent with the school yet, and despite the multimillion dollar deal, the individual is not bound to sign one. The attorney who drafted the deal told the outlet, “There’s an element of trust there.”

NIL deals have continued to grow across the country, and, per The Athletic, the NCAA Board of Directors asked the Division I council last month to create a report about NIL’s impact on recruiting, as well as other topics.

More College Sports Coverage: