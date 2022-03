Georgia will hire Florida coach Mike White to be the program’s new men’s basketball coach, sources tell Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde. The news was first reported by CBS Sports’s Jon Rothstein.

White has spent the last seven seasons with the Gators where he’s compiled a 142–88 record and appeared in four NCAA tournaments. He’ll now replace Tom Crean, who was fired on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Come back for more updates.