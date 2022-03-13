March Madness Printable Bracket: Men’s 2022 NCAA Tournament

It was a long road to get here, but the best time of the year has finally arrived: March Madness is officially back.

After hosting the entire event in Indianapolis last year, and 2020’s tragically canceled tournament, the NCAA men’s basketball tournament returns to normalcy in 2022. Teams will play the subregional and regional final rounds in arenas around the country—with fans in attendance this time—setting the stage for the type of electric environment March Madness is known for.

The action will officially tip off on Tuesday, March 15, with the First Four games in Dayton, Ohio. There will be two games apiece on Tuesday and Wednesday, teeing up the full slate of first-round games on Thursday and Friday. The Sweet 16 will take place on March 24 and 25, with the Elite Eight on March 26 and 27.

This year's Final Four will be held in New Orleans, with the semifinals on April 2 and the national championship game on April 4.

Download your printable bracket by clicking here.

