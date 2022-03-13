March Madness has officially arrived.

The entire men’s NCAA tournament field of 68 has been revealed, with Gonzaga (West), Arizona (South), Kansas (Midwest) and Baylor (East) all earning No. 1 seeds on Selection Sunday.

Of the four, only Baylor failed to win its respective conference title. The reigning national champion Bears did, however, win a share of the regular-season title with the Jayhawks after finishing the regular season at 26–5 with a 14–4 Big 12 record.

Bubble teams Notre Dame, Rutgers, Indiana and Wyoming all earned spots in the First Four. The Scarlet Knights will face the Fighting Irish for the chance to compete against No. 6 Alabama as an 11th seed in the West Region. And in the East, the Hoosiers and Cowboys will compete as No. 12 seeds for the chance to face No. 5 Saint Mary’s.

First Four matchups will take place Tuesday, March 15 and Wednesday, March 16 in Dayton, Ohio.

Here are the region breakdowns for the entire field of 68, via CBS Sports:

