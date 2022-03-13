Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Basketball
2022 March Madness Bracket Recap
2022 March Madness Bracket Recap

Breaking: Entire 2022 NCAA Tournament Field Revealed

March Madness has officially arrived.

The entire men’s NCAA tournament field of 68 has been revealed, with Gonzaga (West), Arizona (South), Kansas (Midwest) and Baylor (East) all earning No. 1 seeds on Selection Sunday.

Of the four, only Baylor failed to win its respective conference title. The reigning national champion Bears did, however, win a share of the regular-season title with the Jayhawks after finishing the regular season at 26–5 with a 14–4 Big 12 record.

Bubble teams Notre Dame, Rutgers, Indiana and Wyoming all earned spots in the First Four. The Scarlet Knights will face the Fighting Irish for the chance to compete against No. 6 Alabama as an 11th seed in the West Region. And in the East, the Hoosiers and Cowboys will compete as No. 12 seeds for the chance to face No. 5 Saint Mary’s.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

First Four matchups will take place Tuesday, March 15 and Wednesday, March 16 in Dayton, Ohio.

Here are the region breakdowns for the entire field of 68, via CBS Sports:

More College Basketball Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

richmond
College Basketball

March Madness Printable Bracket: Men’s 2022 NCAA Tournament

It's never too early to get your bracket ready—print and fill out yours here.

By Nick Selbe
Mar 8, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The Wright State Raiders celebrate after winning the Horizon League championship game against the Northern Kentucky Norse at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
Play
College Basketball

Who Has Received an Automatic Bid to the Men’s NCAA Tournament?

Although some teams found out they will keep dancing after winning their conference title, others saw their March Madness dreams come true due to a key rule.

By SI News Desk
Baker Mayfield attempting a pass for the Browns.
NFL

Report: Bucs Have Evaluated Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Could Mayfield succeed Tom Brady in Tampa Bay?

By Mike McDaniel
Carson Wentz looks on with his helmet sitting atop his head.
NFL

Wentz Posts Touching Message to Colts After Trade to Commanders

The 29-year-old quarterback was dealt to Washington last week after just one season in Indianapolis.

By Zach Koons
Tom Brady leaves field after a game at the Panthers.
Extra Mustard

Watch: Tom Brady’s Reaction To Ronaldo’s Retirement Question

The much-debated question came after the QB watched the Manchester United star make history on Saturday.

By Jelani Scott
Florida men’s basketball coach Mike White during a game at Georgia.
College Basketball

Sources: Georgia to Hire Florida’s Mike White

Georgia fired Tom Crean on Thursday.

By Joseph Salvador
Arizona celebrating its Pac-12 title
Play
College Basketball

SI’s Final Projected Men’s Field of 68

Selection Sunday is here, and time has run out. Who do we have making the cut?

By Kevin Sweeney
stanford basketball
College Basketball

March Madness Printable Bracket: Women’s 2022 NCAA Tournament

Will Stanford defend its title? Or will South Carolina finally cut down the nets? It's time to make your predictions.

By Nick Selbe